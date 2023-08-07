New Zealand’s spin legend Daniel Vettori will be the new head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The team made it official with a tweet on Monday, August 07, 2023. Vettori will replace West Indian batting great Brian Lara for the position. Second stint for Vettori as head coach in IPLHaving worked with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014-2018, this will be former Kiwi captain Vettori's second coaching stint in the IPL. Prior to joining the cross-Deccan rivals, the former left-arm spinner worked as an assistant coach for the Australian men’s team. He also had a sting with Bangladesh’s spin consultant."Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins #OrangeArmy as Head Coach," said Sunrisers on their Twitter handle. AnnouncementKiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins the #OrangeArmy as Head CoachWelcome, coach! pic.twitter.com/2wXd8B1T86— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023The same Twitter handle also bid adieu to Lara under whom the team could win only 10 matches out of the 28 that they played.As our 2 year association with Brian Lara comes to an end, we bid adieu to him Thank you for the contributions to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours pic.twitter.com/nEp95pNznT— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) August 7, 2023Vettori, who took 705 international wickets in his 18-year-long career, is currently coaching Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. The man behind the spectacles is known for shrewd techniques that help teams win games. During his tenure, RCB managed to reach back-to-back playoffs in 2015 and 2016. They even made it to the final in 2016. Daniel Vettori Coaching stints over the yearsTeamRoleSpanCountry/League Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)Head Coach2015-18India/ IPLBrisbane HeatHead Coach2015-18Australia/ BBLBrabados RoyalsHead Coach 2021West Indies/ CPLMiddlesexHead Coach2017-20England/ T20 BlastBangladesh national teamSpin Consultant2019BangladeshBrimingham PhoenixHead Coach2022-23England/The HundredAustralia cricket teamSpin bowling coach2022-23AustraliaSunrisers HyderabadHead Coach 2023-presentIndia/ IPLThe never-changing captaincy-coaching problems of SRHSunrisers Hyderabad and their problems of finding the right coach and captain pairing continues as Vettori becomes the fifth coach of the side in the last six seasons. In 2019 Australian Tom Moody coached the Hyderabad-based side. For 2020-21, Trevor Bayliss, the World Cup-winning England coach was roped in to coach the orange brigade. Moody came back for the 2022 season before Lara was promoted from the position of batting coach to head coach in 2023.