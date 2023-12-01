Pak apex anti-graft body files corruption case against Imran Khan, his wife

A Pakistani accountability court on Friday filed a corruption case against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife and other suspects in a Rs 50 million corruption case.
The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Muzafar Abbasi and investigative officer Umar Nadeem filed the case in an accountability court in Islamabad.
A total of eight people have been charged in the case.
