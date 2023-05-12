close

Pak govt alleges court favouring Imran Khan; to hold protest on Monday

The announcement was made by the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman before the media following a meeting of leaders whose parties are part of the coalition

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Pakistan government's leading coalition partner on Friday announced plans to hold a sit-in before the Supreme Court on Monday to register its protest against the alleged judicial favouritism towards the ousted prime minister Imran Khan.

The announcement was made by the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman before the media following a meeting of leaders whose parties are part of the group headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Today we have decided that there will be a protest against the Supreme Court's behaviour. I while representing PDM leadership and appeal to the whole nation that the whole nation should head out for Islamabad on Monday. A big protest will be carried out in front of the Supreme Court," Rehman said.

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

