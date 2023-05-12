1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting outside US Indianapolis fast-food restaurant

Four people were shot, one fatally, outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant where the three surviving victims sought help after the late-night shooting, police said on Friday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said four males were shot shortly after 11 pm on Thursday in the parking lot of a Steak 'n Shake restaurant on the city's south side.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot, while officers found the three other shooting victims conscious inside the restaurant, where they had run seeking help.

They were hospitalised in stable condition, police said.

Major Mike Leepper said police are investigating what may have led up to the shooting outside the restaurant.

We do not believe that the Steak 'n Shake business is associated in any way with the shooting other than the individuals were in the parking lot, he told WXIN-TV. The three individuals that sustained gunshot wounds that are still alive ran inside the business for help.

Police said they recovered at least two firearms at the scene and were looking at surveillance footage from nearby security cameras to help in their investigation, WTHR-TV reported.