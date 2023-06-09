close

Pak to examine Iran's Indian Ocean alliance proposal maritime security

Pakistan has said it will examine the proposal floated by Iran with regard to forming an Indian Ocean naval alliance aimed at ensuring collective maritime security, media reports said.

IANS Islamabad
Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Iran's Naval chief Rear Admiral Shahram Irani had proposed the alliance comprising Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India and Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

"We have seen that statement and we will examine any proposal when it comes to Pakistan. At this stage, we are not in a position to comment on a statement which has been made," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

The proposal, if executed, will be one of the most important regional security initiatives after the China-mediated rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March this year. According to reports, China may have an important role to play in the proposed maritime alliance, The Express Tribune reported.

China has emerged a key player in Middle East politics after brokering a landmark deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson said Pakistan will follow its laws and international obligations while taking up the cases of individuals responsible for the May 9 violence.

Responding to a question about the US State Department's request about the provision of consular access to a suspect of May 9 vandalism, Khadija Shah, and requests considering other dual nationals who have been detained, the spokesperson said that the requests have been received and forwarded to the Ministry of Interior.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

