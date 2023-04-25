close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan-born journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah died due to cancer

Journalist and columnist Tarek Fatah passed away yesterday after fighting a long battle with cancer at the age of 73

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Tarek Fatah

Tarek Fatah passed away due to cancer

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah passed away yesterday after fighting a prolonged disease of cancer at the age of 73, his daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed.

He was born in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 20, 1949. Tarek was a renowned name in Journalism and devoted his life to it. He also authored two books, "Chasing a Mirage" and "The Jew is not my enemy."

The early life of Tarek Fatah

Tarak Fatah's family moved to Pakistan after partition in 1947. Earlier, his family used to live in Bombay, India. He graduated from the University of Karachi in Biochemistry but later switched his career to journalism as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970, and then he became an investigative journalist for Pakistan Television.

He even went to jail when he was a leftist leader in the 1960s and 1970s. In 1977, he was even charged with sedition and banned from journalism in the Zia-ul Haq regime.

Consequently, Fatah first moved to Saudi Arabia and then settled in Canada in 1987. In Canada, he started working as a broadcaster for Toronto radio station CFRB Newstalk 1010 and eventually became a columnist in Toronto Sun.

He has also been associated with several political groups, namely the Liberal Party of Canada and the Ontario New Democratic Party.

He also won several awards, such as the Donner Prize, Helen and Stan Vine Canadian Book Award. He was also a regular commentator in Canadian, Indian, and International media.

People paying condolence to him

His daughter confirmed his death and tweeted, "Lion of Punjab.
Son of Hindustan.
Lover of Canada.
Speaker of truth.

Also Read

Pak-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah passes away after prolonged illness

PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100

Top headlines: PM Modi's mother passes away, bank's NPA ratio at 10-yr low

LIVE: Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav passes away, confirms his daughter

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

EU evacuates 1,200 European citizens from Sudan, says foreign affairs chief

7.1 earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland

Live: India logs 6,660 new Covid-19 cases, 9,213 recoveries in last 24 hrs

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

China affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after European backlash

Fighter for justice.
Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.
@TarekFatah
 has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him.
Will you join us?
1949-2023"

RSS condoled his demise and tweeted, "Sri Tarek Fatah was an eminent thinker, author and commentator. His significant contributions to the media and the literary world will be greatly remembered. He remained committed to his principles and beliefs throughout his life and was respected for his courage and conviction."
"There was one and only @TarekFatah- daring, funny, knowledgeable, sharp thinker, great orator and a fearless fighter. 
Tarek, my brother, it was a delight to have you as a close friend. 
Will you be able to rest in peace? Om Shanti," director, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

Topics : Tarek Fatah Pakistan Journalist

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

EU evacuates 1,200 European citizens from Sudan, says foreign affairs chief

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

7.1 earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland

Earthquake, quake
2 min read

Google, Meta, other Big Tech cos face UK crackdown as govt unveils new law

Google
2 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep 418: IT attrition, Covid-19 wave, ITC stock, heatwave

TMS
2 min read

Live: India logs 6,660 new Covid-19 cases, 9,213 recoveries in last 24 hrs

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines

Drunk man held for urinating on fellow passenger on board American Airlines
2 min read

Live: India logs 6,660 new Covid-19 cases, 9,213 recoveries in last 24 hrs

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.
1 min read

Coca-Cola beats revenue estimates on steady demand despite price hikes

Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France. (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

World's richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to run luxury empire

Photo: Reuters
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon