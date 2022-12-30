PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passes away at the age of 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 years on Friday after being briefly admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet saying, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."



Further, PM Modi recalled what his mother told him during his visit on her 100th birthday this year. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.



