JUST IN
Youth must know road safety rules before getting vehicle keys: Maha Min
Reminded people of women's safety: Sadhvi Pragya on her 'knives' remarks
AAP gets recovery notice of Rs 163.62 cr for political ads: Report
Former Amrapali CMD booked in Balika Vidyapeeth's ex-secy murder case: CBI
'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song
Committee formed for distributing aid to affected families in Joshimath
Powermen oppose Adani Power's bid for licence in Noida, Greater Noida
India recycles only 30% of 3.4 MT plastic waste generated annually: Report
Delhi witnessing surge in respiratory problems due to cold wave: Experts
Industry body seeks lifting curbs for nonpolluting work in construction
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Youth must know road safety rules before getting vehicle keys: Maha Min
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LIVE: Reminded people of women's safety, says Pragya on 'knives' remark

Pragya Thakur had said that a knife used for chopping vegetables can also cut the "heads of the enemies"

Topics
Pragya Thakur | women safety | Himachal Pradesh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI photo

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya took on the former bureaucrats who wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing discontent over her alleged hate speech, and said that she had only reminded people about their rights for women safety and that she would stand for the respect of women. "The public knows what is good.. what is right, what is legal, what is illegal, people of all ideologies live in the country and if I remind them of their rights for the safety of women and girls, then there is no need for them to be troubled," she said.

The AAP has been issued a notice for recovery of Rs 163.62 crore for its political advertisements allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements, said PTI citing sources. The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, the PTI report added.

There is no evidence of a cyberattack, the White House said on Wednesday following hours of grounding of flights in the United States by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to a technical system failure. According to FlightAware, a flight tracking company, more than 9,500 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed and more than 1,300 were cancelled due to the system failure. The number of cancellations and delays has continued to climb despite the agency lifting a ground stop.

Poland has decided to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, said the country's President, Andrzej Duda. "A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition," he was quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) as saying.

Three days after the Cabinet expansion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed departments among his Ministers. While Sukhu has kept Finance, Home, General Administration, Planning, Personnel and other departments, the departments of Industries and Public Works have been allocated to six-time MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and two-time MLA Vikramaditya Singh, respectively. Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture are already with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pragya Thakur

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU