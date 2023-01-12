LIVE: Reminded people of women's safety, says Pragya on 'knives' remark

-
The AAP has been issued a notice for recovery of Rs 163.62 crore for its political advertisements allegedly published in the garb of government advertisements, said PTI citing sources. The recovery notice issued by the Directorate of Information and Publicity also includes the interest on the amount and makes it mandatory for the ruling party in Delhi to pay the whole amount within 10 days, the PTI report added.
Poland has decided to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, said the country's President, Andrzej Duda. "A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition," he was quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) as saying.
Three days after the Cabinet expansion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed departments among his Ministers. While Sukhu has kept Finance, Home, General Administration, Planning, Personnel and other departments, the departments of Industries and Public Works have been allocated to six-time MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and two-time MLA Vikramaditya Singh, respectively. Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture are already with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 07:46 IST
