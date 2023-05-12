close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pakistan's foreign reserves continue to decline due to loan repayment

In its weekly bulletin, the SBP said its reserves decreased by $74 million due to external debt repayment

ANI Asia
State Bank of Pakistan

State Bank of Pakistan

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid political instability and economic crisis, the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) foreign reserves continue to decline due to loan repayment, reported Geo News.

The foreign exchange reserves continued their downward trend and fell to USD 4.38 billion in the week ending May 5, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Pakistan's foreign reserves have declined sharply in recent months to a critically low level. The current reserves are not sufficient for even a month's imports -- a position that has remained the same as the country faces an acute balance of payments crisis, reported Geo News.

In its weekly bulletin, the SBP said its reserves decreased by USD 74 million due to external debt repayment.

It further said that net reserves held by commercial banks stood at USD 5.61 billion, around USD 1.23 billion less than the SBP's reserves, taking the country's total liquid foreign reserves to USD 9.99 billion, reported Geo News.

Earlier this week, Moody's Investor Service warned that the country could default without an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as its foreign exchange reserves were "very weak".

Also Read

IMF delegation to visit Pakistan next week for talks on review: Official

Sitharaman, Japanese counterpart to announce Sri Lanka debt restructuring

No liquidity crisis, deposits completely safe: Bangladesh central bank

Pak hikes petrol price; efforts on to appease IMF for unlocking loan

Pakistan struggles to secure loans from global lenders, says report

US closely monitoring Pak developments, raises concern over human rights

Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court, make speech

New audio leak surfaces allegedly of Imran asking PTI leader to approach SC

Trump appealing New York jury's sexual abuse verdict, $5 million award

Don't trust it yet: Musk warns against secure messaging on Twitter

The government has been in talks with the Washington-based lender since November for the release of a USD 1.1 billion tranche. However, a staff-level agreement (SLA) is yet to be signed despite the government's claim that it has fulfilled all IMF conditions.

The revival of the stalled loan programme would not only release the tranche which is desperately needed to avert a default, but also unlock funding from other multilateral institutions, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed import curbs in a bid to reduce dollar outflows, which resulted in the country posting a current account surplus of USD 654 million in March -- the highest since February 2015.

However, several companies across different sectors have partially or completely shut down operations in recent months citing inventory shortages and difficulties in opening letters of credit (LCs) due to the import curbs, reported Geo News.

The rupee has fallen to a record low of Rs 298.93 against the US dollar as reserves remain low and the prevailing political turmoil leads to fears of further delay in the IMF deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan foreign reserves loan

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Warring parties in Sudan sign agreement to avoid harming civilians

Sudan flag on soldiers arm
2 min read

New audio leak surfaces allegedly of Imran asking PTI leader to approach SC

Imran Khan
3 min read

Pratt & Whitney opposes Go Airlines' push to enforce arbitration against it

Go First
2 min read

Trump appealing New York jury's sexual abuse verdict, $5 million award

Donald Trump
3 min read

Don't trust it yet: Musk warns against secure messaging on Twitter

Elon Musk
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Pak SC declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

Imran Khan
6 min read

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino in talks to become Twitter's CEO

NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino
3 min read

Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.5% as inflation slow to fall

A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London (Photo: Reuters)
4 min read

Pak needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Pakistan faces another lost decade of recovery as army takes on Imran Khan

Pakistan
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon