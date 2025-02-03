Business Standard

Pakistan sees sharp increase in terror attacks in Jan 2025: Report

Pakistan sees sharp increase in terror attacks in Jan 2025: Report

At least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians and 36 militants

pakistan Flag

The report highlighted an intensified counterterrorism campaign by security forces, which led to elimination of at least 185 militants in January (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Pakistan witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42 per cent compared to the previous month, a think tank has said.

Quoting the data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Dawn reported on Monday that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians and 36 militants.

Another 117 individuals suffered injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians and 10 militants.

The report highlighted an intensified counterterrorism campaign by security forces, which led to elimination of at least 185 militants in January, making it the second deadliest month for militant casualties since 2016.

 

The highest number of militants killed in a single month since 2016 was recorded in December 2024, when security forces neutralised 190 militants.

The combined toll of militant attacks and security operations in January stood at 245 fatalities, comprising 185 militants, 40 security forces personnel and 20 civilians.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, insurgents carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants. Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

In Punjab, two militant attacks were reported, leaving one security official injured. On the last day of January, militants launched a major assault on a police check post in DG Khan's Jhangi area, but security forces repelled the attack without any casualties.

Sindh and the federal capital, Islamabad, each witnessed one attack, though neither resulted in fatalities.

The month also saw two suicide bombings, both in Balochistan. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for one, while the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army took credit for the other.

Additionally, the report observed a concerning spike in kidnappings, with militants abducting at least 37 individuals.

Of these, 22 were taken in five incidents across KP's Lakki Marwat and Tank districts, while 15 were kidnapped in North and Waziristan districts. The surge in abductions in southern KP reflects a deteriorating security situation in the region, it stated.

Meanwhile, security forces intensified operations across KP and Balochistan, eliminating 67 militants in the tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata), 71 in its settled areas, and 47 in Balochistan.

Counterterrorism raids were reported in multiple parts of both provinces as authorities sought to curb the growing militant threat, according to the report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Pakistan Pakistan army Pakistani terrorism

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

