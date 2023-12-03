Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Pakistan sends back around 402,312 'illegal' Afghans to their homeland

"Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity," Radio Pakistan reported

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 07:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 4,02,312 illegal foreigners, including Afghans, have so far been repatriated to their home countries in a dignified and safe manner from Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.
It reported that the process for repatriation of undocumented foreign nationals is ongoing in Pakistan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity," Radio Pakistan reported.
Further, according to ARY News, the caretaker Pakistan government has built transit camps in various districts for the temporary accommodation of undocumented foreigners and their safe repatriation from the country.
A further 3,776 more 'illegal' Afghan nationals returned to their country on Friday.
Earlier, caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai reiterated the government's resolve, saying that the illegal immigrants will be repatriated to their own country at any cost, ARY News reported.
He said the government has set a target of deporting 10,000 immigrants every day. So far 135,000 illegal immigrants have returned to Afghanistan and this process is gradually progressing towards success.
ARY News quoted the minister as saying further that the Afghans were involved in 16 bomb attacks and sabotage incidents in the past year.
The interim government has decided to send back 10,000 'illegal' immigrants every day, he said.

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Cricket World Cup, ENG vs AFG Highlights: Historic win for Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Foreigners now flocking to New Zealand, net immigration surges in April

PAK vs AFG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win by 8 wickets

Former President Trump slams Biden, calls him destroyer of democracy

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli negotiators leave Qatar as truce talks break down

Eight killed, 26 injured in terror attack in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan

Tsunami warning after 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

Landslide in Zambia kills 7 miners digging illegal tunnels, 20 missing

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Afghanistan immigration

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 07:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon