Tsunami warning after 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia

Earthquake, quake

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers.

AP Manila
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck on Saturday off the cost of the Philippines island of Mindanao. A tsunami warning was issued.
The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. and was measured at a moderate depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles).
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Philippines Earthquake

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

