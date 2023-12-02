Sensex (0.74%)
Seven killed, 18 injured in terror attack in Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan

The bus was travelling from Ghizer district in Gilgit Baltistan to Islamabad when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, an official said. The bus caught fire after lethal firing by the terrorists

Security personnel carry out the rescue and relief works at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lathepora Awantipora in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Thursday, February 14, 2019

It said the condition of several persons is critical and that the death toll is expected to rise further. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Peshawar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
At least seven people were killed and eighteen injured as terrorists opened fire on a passenger bus in restive northwest Pakistan on Saturday, police said.
The bus was travelling from Ghizer district in Gilgit Baltistan to Islamabad when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, an official said.
The bus caught fire after lethal firing by the terrorists, the police said.
The dead and injured included military servicemen as well as civilians.
The assailants managed to escape from the scene after the attack.
The injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital, the police said.
It said the condition of several persons is critical and that the death toll is expected to rise further.
The police said an investigation has been launched into the attack and a search operation is on to apprehend the terrorists.

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

