Carbon capture, storage tech is crucial to curb emissions: CCS Institute

Dr Mohammad Abu Zahra, Head of the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region at the Global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Institute, said that there are ongoing discussions to come out of the climate conference with a commitment to increase carbon capture solutions. He expects to announce this charter in the coming days and the joining of several countries to the Carbon Management Challenge.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, Abu Zahra explained that carbon capture and storage technology is one of the necessary options available to reduce carbon emissions and that its implementation is carried out in parallel with wind energy technologies, increasing energy efficiency, and using alternative materials, and other technologies.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has highlighted carbon capture as essential to reaching net-zero emissions. The IPCC report includes actively removing carbon from the atmosphere through carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) as a critical part of reaching the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Abu Zahra pointed out that the past few years have witnessed a significant development in carbon capture and storage technology, leading to the global capacity exceeding more than 50 million tons annually of carbon dioxide being captured from various gas plants and stored or used to enhance oil production.

He reported that data showed that the Arab region includes three active carbon storage projects, representing 8 per cent to 10 per cent of global storage efficiency, stressing the need to strengthen policies and laws that support the application of clean technologies, including carbon technologies, and increase investment and find mechanisms for government support to obtain these technologies.

Abu Zahra highlighted the necessity to accelerate investments in carbon capture and storage, pointing out that there are currently 400 integrated carbon capture projects worldwide. He reviewed a number of regional companies operating in this field and the announced investments from Europe, Arab countries, and America.

The Global CCS Institute is an international think tank whose mission is to accelerate the deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS), a vital technology to tackle climate change and deliver climate neutrality.

The international membership includes governments, global corporations, private companies, research bodies and non-governmental organisations, all of whom are committed to CCS as an integral part of a net-zero emissions future.

The Institute's first regional headquarters was launched in August last year in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi.

Carbon capture and storage has seen a steady rise in both interest and adoption over the last few years. As CCS progress continues to grow, the Institute looks forward to playing a key role in helping to accelerate that journey globally. Read the Institute's five-year plan for more on our strategic framework, mission and vision.