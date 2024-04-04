Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paramount to enter into exclusive merger talks with Skydance: Report

Paramount's shares surged nearly 15% on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal first reported the exclusive negotiations with Skydance

Paramount, Paramount pictures

Paramount, Paramount pictures (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Members of Paramount Global's board agreed on Wednesday to enter into exclusive merger talks with Skydance Media, favoring the independent studio over a $26 billion offer from Apollo Global Management , a person familiar with the matter said.

The deal talks, which are more advanced than the offer from the US private equity firm, are part of a two-step process that, if successful, would end Shari Redstone's control of the media empire built by her father, the late Sumner Redstone.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A special committee of Paramount's board elected "to pursue the bird in hand," rather than chase a deal "that might not actually come to fruition," said the person with knowledge of the board's action, adding that the period of exclusivity for discussions will run for 30 days.
 
Paramount's shares surged nearly 15 per cent on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal first reported the exclusive negotiations with Skydance.
 
Skydance, led by David Ellison - son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison - is seeking to buy National Amusements, the Redstone family's holding company, which directly or indirectly owns about 77 per cent of Paramount's voting class stock.
That sale is contingent upon Ellison's ability to merge Skydance and Paramount Global.
 
A special committee of Paramount's independent directors has spent months in negotiations with Skydance, said the source, who added that the group's advisors, Centerview Partners and the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, recommended the parties enter exclusive talks in an attempt to reach a deal.
 
Skydance declined to comment. Paramount and National Amusements could not be reached for comment.
Apollo submitted its $26 billion all-cash offer for Paramount Global over the weekend, according to three sources familiar with the terms of the bid.
 
All sources were not authorized to speak to media and declined to be identified.
 
This represents a substantial increase from a bid earlier this year of $11 billion for the crown jewel among Paramount Global's media assets, its film studio. Paramount's enterprise value at the end of 2023 was about $22.5 billion.
 
Two people familiar with Apollo's offer described it as "extremely preliminary," noting that it was not the result of negotiations or diligence, but rather to "stall" any deal with Skydance.
 

Also Read

Viacom-Star merger will reduce bargaining power: Advertising industry

Reliance to buy Paramount's entire 13.01% stake in Viacom18 for $517 mn

Warner Bros Discovery in talks to merge with Paramount Global: Report

Paramount Cables Q3 results: Net profit climbs 54% to Rs 22 crore

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Singapore plans to build a pool of nearly 100 nuclear energy experts

US election: Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 states, says latest opinion poll

Palestinians seek April vote on UN membership, US says 'peace first'

Nelson Peltz loses board room fight at Disney; changes may still be ahead

Hunt to find Disney CEO Bob Iger's successor kicks into high gear

A successful Skydance-Paramount deal would mark further consolidation in the media industry where traditional television businesses have declined as audiences gravitate to video streaming services. The industry is also grappling with the impact of Hollywood's labor strikes last year and a soft advertising market.
 
Paramount Global has lost more than $16 billion in value since it was formed through the hard-fought reunion of CBS and Viacom in 2019. The company's market capitalization fell below $10 billion in January.
 
In January, a source said Ellison was exploring an all-cash bid to acquire National Amusements.
Topics : indian media and entertainment sector media and entertainment Viacom Viacom 18 Viacom18 Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon