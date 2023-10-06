close
Sensex (0.44%)
65919.09 + 287.52
Nifty (0.45%)
19634.10 + 88.35
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
40225.35 + 179.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
5915.75 + 23.30
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
44332.95 + 119.60
Heatmap

Parity brought in to put pressure on Canada: Former envoy on India's demand

"This is the essence of the picture. The disparity is not always applied. So, parity has been brought in to put pressure on Canada. It is possible that there is a way out"

India Canada

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic row and New Delhi's demand to reduce the Canadian diplomatic staff here in the national capital, Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian has said that parity has been brought in to put pressure on Canada.
Speaking to ANI on the India-Canada row, KP Fabian said, "What India has said is that there should be parity. There are 21 Indian diplomats in Canada and there are 62 Canadian diplomats in India. So parity means, 41 diplomats will have to leave India by October 10...otherwise the excess number, they will be declared persona non grata."
He added by saying, "In other words, in retaliation for Canada expelling 1 diplomat, India is planning to expel 42 diplomats. This is the essence of the picture. The disparity is not always applied. So, parity has been brought in to put pressure on Canada. It is possible that there is a way out."
The former Indian diplomat also spoke at length on Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's recent remarks in which she said that 'Canada is talking privately to India amid the ongoing row.' Fabian explained how diplomatic conversations actually look like when it comes to India-Canada ties in the present times.
"The word privately is very interesting as all diplomatic conversations are discrete and confidential. Till now, Canada and India were talking at each other, not talking to each other...they have been talking at each other through media, deviating from normal diplomacy," he told ANI.
Stating that India's focus is achieving 'parity' in terms of diplomatic presence, the Ministry of External Affairs further called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India citing their continued "interference" in New Delhi's "internal matters".

Also Read

Canada wants 'private talks' with India to resolve diplomatic dispute

Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing 'shameless': US expert

Deeply embarrassing: Trudeau on honouring Nazi veteran in Canadian Parl

Guru Purnima 2023: All about the day celebrating Guru-Shishya relationship

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

EU Parliament condemns 'gender apartheid policy' of Taliban in Afghanistan

EU summit to look at changes bloc needs to make to welcome Ukraine, others

Emerging economies face China and rate pressures as IMF, World Bank meet

China launches Long March rocket with spy satellite over Taiwan zone

Trump endorses Jim Jordan to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

This comes amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada after which New Delhi suspended the visa operations to Canada and called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India.
Addressing the press briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here...and their continued interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing on the modalities of achieving this".
"Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," he added.
On being asked if the reduction in the number of Canadian diplomats could see a decrease in the number of visas issued by the Canadian High Commission in India, Bagchi said, "It's up to the Canadian side, who they choose to staff the High Commission with...our concerns are related to ensuring parity in diplomatic presence".
He further added that India's primary focus is on two things; having an atmosphere in Canada, where Indian diplomats can work properly and in achieving parity in terms of diplomatic strength. Last month too, India had cited Canada's "diplomatic interference in internal matters", and stated there should be a parity in diplomatic staff strength.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had recently alleged that the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Nijjar.
Trudeau, during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, claimed his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.
However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.
Meanwhile, speaking further, Fabian also hailed Prime Minister Narendra's leadership and stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comment calling India A Powerful Country, and praised PM Modi's leadership was a correct statement as he (PM Modi) is a strong leader.
"This is a correct statement but we also have to understand why. It is happening for various reasons. As you know, India's economy is growing and is the fifth largest...But there is another aspect. When world leaders get together, they look up at each other...who is strong ..who is stable, and there PM Modi scores," Fabian said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Putin had called PM Modi a "very wise man", adding that India is making great strides in development under his leadership, Russia Today reported. Last month, too, he had praised PM Modi stating he was doing the "right thing" in promoting the Make in India programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Canada India-Canada

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED Playing 11Latest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchCricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon