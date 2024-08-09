Perseid meteor shower 2024: When, where and how to watch "shooting stars"

This weekend awaits stunning visual spectacles for skywatchers. Every year around this time, the world marks one of the most gorgeous meteor showers, the Perseid meteor shower. Last year, it was on August 13 and 14, but this year, it would peak during late Sunday night, August 11, into Monday early morning. During this time, there would nearly be no moon, making the night sky ideal for viewers. The main quarter moon will set around 11:20 pm local daytime, when the sky is dark. It is anticipated that some of the Perseids will appear in the evening. However, the best time to view is around 11 p.m. to the early morning the next day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the Perseid meteor?

The name 'Perseid' is believed to be derived from the Perseus constellation. It peaks during mid-August every year and is considered among the best meteor showers. As they move through the night sky, Perseids, which are typically swift and bright, leave behind a trail of spectacular colour and light.

It is additionally one of the most abundant showers with almost 100 meteors seen each hour. This occurs during warm summer night time weather, offering skywatchers the most comfortable experience.

Fireballs, or larger explosions of colour and light, that last longer than typical meteor streaks and originate from larger particles made of cometary materials are another reason the Perseids are so popular. These fireballs are more brilliant and make for a beautiful view.

Perseid meteor shower 2024: Where to watch?

If you can't detect a spot, maybe, you can attempt an interactive light pollution map utilizing lightpollutionmap.info or darksitefinder.com/maps/world.html.

For those still unable to watch the Perseid live, they can watch a YouTube channel for the shower live.

Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the channel Telescope Project also offers a live stream of the much-anticipated meteor shower.

Perseid meteor shower 2024: How to watch?

As the Perseids are best seen in the Northern Hemisphere, shooting stars will stun the night sky across all US states. Specialists recommend that skygazers must go to the darkest possible area after midnight or pre-dawn light hours and give their eyes around 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

According to EarthSky astronomers, “Give yourself at least an hour of observing time because the meteors in meteor showers come in spurts and are interspersed with lulls".

The Perseids can create anywhere in the range of 50 and 100 meteors each hour. EarthSky.org says, “The meteors are colourful. And they frequently leave persistent trains". "These elements make the Perseid shower maybe the most darling meteor shower for the Northern Half of the globe," they added.

The fact that naked-eye viewing of the Perseids is available to skygazers is the best part. It is best to get a tripod and a high-quality camera so that you can take sharp pictures of the shooting stars.