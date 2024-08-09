Business Standard
Nuclear tourism: China opens atomic power plants to public, seeks support

Members of the public in China can now book visits to the country's power plants in nice cities, as the country moves to shore up public support to expand its clean energy generation capacity

The construction of the Zhejiang San’ao nuclear power plant in 2023 (Image Source: Bloomberg)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Where are you heading this weekend? What about a visit to a nuclear power plant? Yes, you heard it right. China is initiating a "nuclear tourism" initiative, giving members of the public a peek behind its atomic energy programs, hoping that it will bring support to its clean energy ambitions. 

The largest atomic energy generator, China General Nuclear Power Corp., has even started an online booking system allowing people to plan their visit to nine nuclear power stations across the country. 
It also has issued a booklet that has all the information related to the trip including hand-drawn guide maps for the facilities. 

In the Ningde nuclear power plant in Fujian province, where the launch event took place, the officials beckoned visitors to see the four CPR-1000 reactors with nearby fragrant white tea gardens.

The other destination is Guangxi’s Fangchenggang station, where the magnificent Hualong One reactors are located close to famous tourist islands, home to the Jing ethnic minority. 

Officials claim that the San’ao generator being built near Wenzhou’s coastline is one of the popular backdrops for social media influencers. 

CGN also believes that this initiative can boost public trust in the nuclear sector, by sharing information on topics such as radiation and safety controls. 

China is seeking public support as it is planning to expand its nuclear power generation capacity to target zero emissions by 2060. The country is currently working to build 30 reactors which is around half of the world's construction pipeline. 

The CGN spokesperson Guo Xingang also mentioned that it is not a public science popularisation activity, but an important exploration in the field of nuclear tourism. “This will not only help enhance the public’s understanding and trust in nuclear power, but also contribute to the high-quality development of my country’s nuclear power industry,” Xingang added.

Topics : nuclear plant China nuclear reactor Tourists tourism

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

