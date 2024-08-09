Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Need enabling framework to help cos issue ESG bonds locally: RBI official

Another disappointment has been the 'non-starter' credit derivatives market, Dimple Bhandia, the chief general manager in RBI said, recalling that very limited number of trades have taken place in it

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Mumbai: A lady walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo at its headquarters, in Mumbai | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a need to create an "enabling framework" to help Indian companies issue environmental, social and governance (ESG) bonds locally, a senior RBI official said on Friday.
Underlining that capital markets regulator Sebi which looks after the regulations for the bond markets has done significant work, Dimple Bhandia, the chief general manager in RBI, also rued that the development in the repo for corporate bonds has not been satisfactory.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"...we find that lot of our companies are going overseas and issuing ESG bonds. This is an area where we need to look at an enabling framework," Bhandia said, speaking at an event organized by industry lobby grouping Assocham here.
Another disappointment has been the "non-starter" credit derivatives market, she said, recalling that very limited number of trades have taken place in it.
She, however, said that the overall secondary market activity in corporate bonds is not as bad as one would think.
Bhandia said even though its base is lower, the the growth in corporate bond issuances has been higher than banks' credit growth in the last decade and added that the broadly stable spread on corporate paper over G-sec is illustrative of the maturity.

More From This Section

Cross-border UPI payments in Nepal cross 100,000 within six months

Banking laws Bill extends tenure of cooperative banks' directors to 10 yrs

HDFC Bank top executives highest paid bankers in FY24, ICICI brass next

Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.89 against US dollar during early trade

Banks' certificates of deposit fund-mop up more than triples in country

She also welcomed foreign portfolio investors' response to the voluntary retention route facility, pointing out that 99 per cent of the money under it is on corporate bonds and added that the increased interest forced the RBI to revise its upper limits twice.
The move to allow banks to hold corporate bonds under the held-to-maturity category has met with a success, she said, adding that banks are giving a feedback about it giving a boost to demand for corporate bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI expected to step up intervention if the rupee touches 84 level

Today, India is far more resilient than what it was earlier, says RBI

Monetary policy: RBI holds repo rates again, cites food inflation risks

Household optimism on economic conditions for coming year takes a hit

Food inflation can't be ignored, need to remain vigilant: RBI Governor Das

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Policy Bonds ESG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon