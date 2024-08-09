Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

UK revisits Online Safety Act as disinformation triggers far-right riots

The act, passed in October but not set to be enforced until early next year, allows the government to fine social media companies

Protest, UK Protest, UK Riots

Several incidents of clashes have been recorded in the UK. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The British government is considering tweaks to the Online Safety Act following a week of racist rioting driven by false information online.
 
Why it's important?
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The act, passed in October but not set to be enforced until early next year, allows the government to fine social media companies up to 10 per cent of global turnover if they are found in breach.
 
At present, companies would only face a fine if they fail to police illegal content, such as incitments to violence or hate speech. Proposed changes could see Ofcom sanction companies if they allow "legal but harmful" content such as misinformation to flourish.
 
Britain's recently-elected Labour government inherited the legislation from the Conservatives, who spent many months tweaking the bill in an attempt to balance the right to free speech with concerns over online harms.
 
Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas Symonds said on Friday that the government would revisit the law's framework.
 

More From This Section

Philippine appeals court sides with news outlet against 2018 shutdown order

Bangladesh protests echo past student uprisings that sparked radical change

Nuclear tourism: China opens atomic power plants to public, seeks support

Three suspected Houthi attacks target a ship off Yemen: US authorities

Residents of Serbia's lithium-rich region pledge to block EU-backed mining

"There are obviously aspects of the Online Safety Act that haven't come into effect yet. We stand ready to make changes if necessary," he said on Sky News.
 
Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, told the Guardian on Thursday that the Online Safety Act needed to be amended in the wake of the riots.
 
"I think what the government should do very quickly is check if it is fit for purpose. I think it's not fit for purpose," he told the newspaper.
 
Context
 
Disorder spread across Britain last week, after widely-shared online posts wrongly identified the suspected killer of three young girls in a July 29 knife attack as a Muslim migrant.
 
As rioters clashed with police in some towns and cities, X owner Elon Musk also used his platform to share misleading information with his millions of followers, including one post suggesting civil war was "inevitable" in Britain.
 
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said there was "no justification" for such comments.

Also Read

UK's worst unrest in 13 yrs: What led to riots; how's govt handling it?

Mosque targeted, around 40 police officers injured in mob disorder at UK

Two children dead, nine injured in stabbings in northwest England: Cops

Viral Video: UK cop stamps on Pak national's head at airport, suspended

Trumpets & tradition on display as King Charles presides over Parl opening

Topics : England Social Media London Mayor Muslim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEParis Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon