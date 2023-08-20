Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Photoshop maker Adobe's co-founder John Warnock passes away at age 82

Warnock created the San Jose-based company in 1982 with Charles Geschke and served as chief executive officer until 2000 and as chief technical officer until his retirement in 2001

John Warnock

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Technology entrepreneur John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe Inc., died on Saturday at age 82, the company said in a statement. 

The cause of Warnock’s death wasn’t disclosed. 

Warnock created the San Jose-based company in 1982 with Charles Geschke and served as chief executive officer until 2000 and as chief technical officer until his retirement in 2001.

He was also chairman of the board for nearly three decades until 2017, sharing that position with Geschke for most of that time. Warnock remained on the company’s board of directors until his death. Geschke died in 2021 at the age of 81. 

The pair first met as colleagues at Xerox Holdings Corp. Their first product was PostScript, which helped spark the desktop publishing revolution. 

“My interactions with John over the past 25 years have been the highlight of my professional career,” Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen wrote in an email to employees. “While he was my role model and mentor, I am most grateful to count him as a friend.”

Also Read

Adobe launches generative 'Sensei GenAI' to transform customer experiences

Adobe rolls out Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

To boost digital strategy and growth, Qualcomm collaborates with Adobe

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under EU antitrust regulator's lens

91% consumers expect brands to offer immersive, virtual experiences: Report

Scientists rush to understand, contain highly mutated Covid-19 strain

Pandemic emergency ended but Covid-19 virus still around, says WHO

Did not sign newly 'passed' laws, says Pakistan President Arif Alvi

Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon

Oceans release microplastics waste back into atmosphere: Research


Prior to founding Adobe, Warnock was a principal scientist at Xerox Palo Alto Research Center and held positions at Evans & Sutherland Computer, Computer Sciences Corp., IBM and the University of Utah, according to the company’s biography.

Warnock held a doctorate in electrical engineering, a master in mathematics and a bachelor in mathematics and philosophy, all from the University of Utah.

Warnock is survived by his wife, Marva, and three children.
Topics : Adobe Technology

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon