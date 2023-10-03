close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65580.31 -248.10
Nifty (-0.40%)
19560.15 -78.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5929.10 + 45.80
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40623.15 + 86.10
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
44418.80 -165.75
Heatmap

Hotel prices in Paris surge up to 300% ahead of next year's Olympics

Travelers heading to the French capital can expect to pay about $685 a night for a three-star hotel, compared with around $178 for a typical July stay, according to data from Google

IHCL announces launch of new Taj Hotel with branded residences in Chennai

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Jenny Che

Hotel prices in Paris during the 2024 Olympics are already increasing by more than three-and-a-half times the usual summer rates, less than a year ahead of the games.
 
Travelers heading to the French capital can expect to pay about $685 a night for a three-star hotel, compared with around $178 for a typical July stay, according to data from Google. Prices for four-star hotels are hitting around $953 during the Olympics, up from the usual $266.

The city expects more than 11 million visitors during the Olympics, 3.3 million of whom are traveling from outside the greater Paris region or internationally and would need accommodations. For those arrivals, there are about 280,000 rooms available per day across the greater Paris region, a spokeswoman for the Paris tourism office said.

Luxury consumers will be spared the worst inflation rates during the games. Five-star hotels are seeing relatively smaller price spikes than their typically affordable neighbors, with rates of $1,607 a night, compared with $625 for a typical July stay. That means for the same price as a 20-square-meter (215-square-foot) room at the five-star Demeure Montaigne off the chic Avenue Montaigne—where you can watch the Eiffel Tower light up from your bed—you’ll now get just a 16-square-meter room at the more modest Hotel Mogador by the Galeries Lafayette, with charming exposed wooden beams but few amenities.

“More affordable” options available during the Olympics are commonly commanding prices that would be typical of luxury hotels—between $500 and $600, according to a spokesperson from Expedia Group Inc., referring to the inventory on that platform. “We recommend that travelers plan early to secure their hotels before availability becomes limited,” she said.

Also Read

Olympics 2024 pushing Paris to confront crack cocaine use on city streets

Olympics 2024: 'There can't be a Russian flag in Paris' - France president

Sports leaders meet amid uncertainty over Russians playing Olympics 2024

Olympic qualifiers: Pak to host international hockey event after 19 years

NTA Exam 2024-25: JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2024 exam dates out at official site

Jupiter-sized objects in Orion Nebula captured by James Webb Telescope

IMF mission to arrive in Pak by late October for economic review: Report

Our support for Ukraine permanent: European Union Chief Borell in Kyiv

India urges WTO members to start text talks for public food stockholding

2023 Nobel Prize in medicine goes to Katalin Karikó, Drew Weissman


Rooms are filling up quickly regardless—45% of rooms in Paris already reserved during the games, according to data from tourism research firm MKG. Typically only 3% of rooms are booked a year ahead.

Some hotels may also be leaving some of their rooms unlisted in the hopes of selling them at a higher price as the opening ceremony starts to feel more imminent, particularly if they feel that rates for delegations, negotiated years ago with Olympic officials and without accounting for current inflation, puts them at a disadvantage, MKG Chief Executive Officer Vanguelis Panayotis said.

“That’s put hotels in a tough spot, and it might push them to make up for it by trying to set higher prices later for the public,” Panayotis said.

Demand has similarly pushed up prices on vacation rental platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo. The average daily rate in Paris during the Olympics is $536 before cleaning fees, nearly three times the $195 rate for the same period this past summer, according to short-term rental data provider AirDNA.

Topics : Paris hotels Olympics

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon