Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pikachu joins Turkey protests, flees as riot police crack down. WATCH

Pikachu joins Turkey protests, flees as riot police crack down. WATCH

As Istanbul erupted in protests over the mayor's arrest, a Pikachu-costumed demonstrator was caught on camera fleeing riot police

Pikachu

A protester in a Pikachu costume is seen fleeing amid a police crackdown during Turkey protests (Photo: Screengrab)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Istanbul’s streets turned into an unexpected dramatic scene from Pokemon Go when the riot police found themselves chasing a life-sized Pikachu during mass protests over the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem İmamoglu.
 
As thousands of demonstrators took to the streets to denounce what they call political persecution, one activist dressed as Pikachu was seen marching alongside the crowd. But when authorities moved in with water cannons, the costumed protester made a dramatic escape, a scene that has since taken the Internet by storm.
 

Political turmoil in Turkey

 
Nearly 1,900 protesters have been arrested, according to officials, as unrest spreads across Turkey. İmamoglu, regarded as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s most formidable political rival, was recently named the opposition’s candidate for the 2028 presidential election. His arrest on corruption charges has sparked accusations of an orchestrated effort to sideline him from politics.
 
 
Erdogan dismissed the protests, calling demonstrators “evil” agents who “disturb the peace.” In response, Turkish authorities have launched a severe crackdown, not only detaining protesters, but also deporting BBC journalist Mark Lowen. Officials accused Lowen of being a “threat to public order,” removing him from the country just 17 hours after taking him into custody.
 
Yet, amid the chaos, it was the image of a Pikachu dodging riot police that captured global attention. Footage of the costumed demonstrator fleeing through the streets has gone viral, amassing over nine million views on X (formerly Twitter) and sparking a wave of reactions online.

Also Read

Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey mayor

Turkey's jailed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu criticises West for 'silence'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan blames opposition for wrecking Turkey's economy amid protest unrest

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkey political unrest: Why anti-Erdogan protests are escalating

Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey President's main rival

Turkey detains journalists amid protests over jailing of key Erdogan rival

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey President

Thousands rally in Istanbul as President Erdogan warns against protests

 
 
The viral video has ignited a storm of online humour, with users turning a moment of political unrest into a meme-worthy spectacle.
 
“They can’t catch ‘em all!! Let’s call this the Pokémon Uprising!!! More protesters needed in Pokémon suits!” one user posted.
 
Another quipped, “I thought he was supposed to catch ’em all.”
 
A third user commented, “There’s something so unifying about seeing people be silly all over the world.”
 
One more added, “Damn, that’s the funniest thing I’ve seen this year.”
 
The Internet also took creativity to new heights, generating AI-edited versions of the footage featuring comic book characters like Batman and Joker joining the protest.
 

Press crackdown amid growing tensions

 
The crackdown has extended to journalists covering the protests, with at least seven local reporters and a photojournalist from the French news agency Agence France-Presse among those detained. According to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, authorities have arrested 1,878 people since the demonstrations erupted last Wednesday, with only 489 released so far.
 
Meanwhile, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc insists that İmamoglu’s arrest has “nothing to do with politics” and is solely due to the “seriousness of the corruption charges.” He also dismissed allegations that Turkey imprisons journalists for their reporting, despite mounting criticism from press freedom advocates.
 
According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranks 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 Press Freedom Index. The organisation claims that the Turkish government controls 90 per cent of media outlets, significantly restricting independent journalism.

More From This Section

pakistan Flag

Pak govt finalises arrangements to detain, deport Afghans as deadline nears

Red Sea, US airstrike, airstrike, Houthis, Yemen

At least one killed as US airstrikes pound Yemen, hit Sanaa military site

Nepal Rally, Gyanendra Shah Supporters

Curfew lifted in east Kathmandu, over 100 pro-king protestors arrested

illegal immigrants, migrants

US judge temporarily blocks deportations to third countries without appeal

High-rise building

Love at first sale? 31 men tricked by 'girlfriend' estate agents in China

Topics : Turkey Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan BS web team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB LIVE ScoreWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon