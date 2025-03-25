Turkey political unrest: Why anti-Erdogan protests are escalating

Umut Burada! pic.twitter.com/4rnipm454l— Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) March 24, 2025
I stand tall and will keep my head high. Fear cannot stop the inevitable! One way or another, you will be defeated. You will be defeated by our just cause, our courage, our humility, and our warm smiles. My great nation, Do not be sad, do not be disheartened, and never lose…— Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) March 23, 2025
Millions of voters across Türkiye and abroad are rushing to the polls to my support in the CHP's presidential primary election. With overwhelming turnout, voting hours have been extended in key locations like Saraçhane until 08:30 PM, where citizens from all walks of life are… pic.twitter.com/s1VfXC0bH2— Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) March 23, 2025
Istanbul University revokes Imamoglu's degreeJust days before he was to be formally named the main opposition CHP party's candidate for the race, Turkiye’s Istanbul University annulled Mayor Imamoglu’s diploma, citing irregularities with Council of Higher Education regulations. Under the Turkish constitution, to be eligible as a presidential candidate, one requires a higher education degree. "Istanbul University has made a legally baseless decision to annul my diploma, an act beyond its authority and a troubling sign of political interference in academia. Universities are sacred spaces where young minds shape the future. They must remain independent, free from political interference, and dedicated to knowledge," Imamoglu said in a post on X.
Istanbul University has made a legally baseless decision to annul my diploma, an act beyond its authority and a troubling sign of political interference in academia. Universities are sacred spaces where young minds shape the future. They must remain independent, free from…— Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) March 18, 2025