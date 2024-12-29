Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 03:49 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Plane catches fire after skidding off runway in S Korea; at least 176 dead

Plane catches fire after skidding off runway in S Korea; at least 176 dead

About 1,560 firefighters, police officers, soldiers and other officials were also sent to the site

smoke rises from fire on a plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport

(Representative Image)

AP Seoul (South Korea)
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skidded off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing most of the 181 people on board, in one of the country's worst aviation disasters.

The National Fire Agency said rescuers raced to pull people from the Jeju Air passenger plane at the airport in the town of Muan, about 290 kilometres south of Seoul. The Transport Ministry said the plane was a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet that was returning from Bangkok and that the crash happened at 9:03 am.

 

At least 176 people 83 women, 82 men and 11 others whose genders weren't immediately identifiable died in the fire, the fire agency said. Emergency workers pulled two people, both crew members, to safety. Health officials said they are conscious and not in life-threatening condition.

Three people remained missing about nine hours after the incident.

The fire agency deployed 32 fire trucks and several helicopters to contain the fire. About 1,560 firefighters, police officers, soldiers and other officials were also sent to the site, it said.

Also Read

Air Canada Express plane fire

Video: Air Canada plane catches fire during touchdown, skids off runway

jeju air flight crash

Video: Moment when plane with 181 onboard crashed at South Korea airport

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani, US officials suggest weapons fire may have hit crashed plane

Azerbaijan

Ukrainian attack was underway before Azerbaijani plane crash, says Russia

Azerbaijan

Russia's air defence likely caused Azerbaijan plane crash: Aviation experts

Footage of the crash aired by South Korean television channels showed the Jeju Air plane skidding across the airstrip at high speed, apparently with its landing gear still closed, overrunning the runway and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility, triggering an explosion.

Other local TV stations aired footage showing thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the plane, which was engulfed in flames.

Lee Jeong-hyeon, chief of the Muan fire station, told a televised briefing that the plane was completely destroyed, with only the tail assembly remaining recognizable among the wreckage. Lee said that workers were looking into various possibilities about what caused the crash, including whether the aircraft was struck by birds, Lee said.

Transport Ministry officials later said their early assessment of communication records show the airport control tower issued a bird strike warning to the plane shortly before it intended to land and gave its pilot permission to land in a different area. The pilot sent out a distress signal shortly before the plane went past the runway and skidded across a buffer zone before hitting the wall, the officials said.

Senior Transport Ministry official Joo Jong-wan said workers have retrieved the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of the plane's black box, which will be examined by government experts investigating the cause of the crash and fire. Joo said the runway at the Muan airport will be closed until January 1.

Emergency officials in Muan said the plane's landing gear appeared to have malfunctioned.

The Transport Ministry said the plane's passengers include two Thai nationals.

Thailand's prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, expressed deep condolences to the families of those affected by the accident in a post on social platform X. Paetongtarn said she ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance immediately.

Kerati Kijmanawat, the director of the Airports of Thailand, confirmed in a statement that Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 departed from Suvarnabhumi Airport with no reports of abnormal conditions with the aircraft or on the runway.

Jeju Air in a statement expressed its deep apology over the crash and said it will do its utmost to manage the aftermath of the accident.

In a televised news conference, Kim E-bae, Jeju Air's president, deeply bowed with other senior company officials as he apologized to bereaved families and said he feels full responsibility for the incident. Kim said the company hadn't identified any mechanical problems with the aircraft following regular checkups and that he would wait for the results of government investigations into the cause of the incident.

Family members wailed as officials announced the names of some victims at a lounge in the Muan airport.

Boeing said in a statement on X it was in contact with Jeju Air and is ready to support the company in dealing with the crash.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones, and our thoughts remain with the passengers and crew, Boeing said.

It's one of the deadliest disasters in South Korea's aviation history. The last time South Korea suffered a large-scale air disaster was in 1997, when a Korean Airline plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people on board. In 2013, an Asiana Airlines plane crash-landed in San Francisco, killing three and injuring approximately 200.

Sunday's accident was also one of the worst landing mishaps since a July 2007 crash that killed all 187 people on board and 12 others on the ground when an Airbus A320 slid off a slick airstrip in Sao Paulo and collided with a nearby building, according to data compiled by the Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit group aimed at improving air safety.

In 2010, 158 people died when an Air India Express aircraft overshot a runway in Mangalore, India, and plummeted into a gorge before erupting into flames, according to the safety foundation.

The incident came as South Korea is embroiled into a huge political crisis triggered by President Yoon Suk Yeol's stunning imposition of martial law and ensuing impeachment. Last Friday, South Korean lawmakers impeached acting President Han Duck-soo and suspended his duties, leading Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok to take over.

Choi ordered officials to employ all available resources to rescue the passengers and crew before he headed to Muan. Yoon's office said his chief secretary, Chung Jin-suk, will preside over an emergency meeting between senior presidential staff later on Sunday to discuss the crash.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, Putin

2024: A year of triumphs, setbacks for Putin, here's how it unfolded

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Moment of decision missed in 2024 at UN climate summit but all's not lost

Charles Dolan, HBO founder

Charles Dolan, founder of US media firms HBO, Cablevision dies at 98

pakistan Flag

Pakistan solider killed, 11 wounded in firing by Afghan Taliban forces

Flight, plane, Airplane

All but 2 feared dead on plane carrying 181 as it crashes in South Korea

Topics : plane crash South Korea Accident Fire accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon