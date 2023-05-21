close

PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the second World War

Press Trust of India Hiroshima
PM Modi, leaders of G7 at Hiroshima Peace Memorial

PM Modi, leaders of G7 invited countries, pay floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial in Japan (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping, on Sunday paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park built in memory of those who died in a nuclear attack on the city at the end of the second World War.

Besides the Indian prime minister, other leaders attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima also paid their respect at the park.

Tweeting photos of Modi's visit to the museum at the memorial site, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims. PM Narendra Modi begins his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book."

He also tweeted a group photo of the world leaders attending the G7 Summit and said, "The leaders also paid their respect at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park."

Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in which he is expected to speak on challenges facing the globe, including food, fertiliser and energy security. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders attending the Summit.

The G-7 bloc comprises Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Italy as well as the European Union.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Japan Hiroshima Peace Memorial India Prime Minister

First Published: May 21 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

