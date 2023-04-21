close

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Armenia and Iran held the first trilateral political consultations on Thursday in Yerevan

Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Armenia and Iran held the first trilateral political consultations on Thursday in Yerevan.

The three countries had a wide range of discussions, particularly on economic issues and regional communication.

Trilateral cooperation in various fields was also discussed during the meeting.

Informing of the consultations, the official Twitter account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia wrote, "First trilateral political consultations btw MFAs of #Armenia, #Iran & #India were held in Yerevan. Sides discussed, particularly economic issues & regional communications outlined prospects of deepening cultural & people to people contacts & trilateral coop in various fields."

Armenia and India celebrated 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2022. Armenia and India maintain active political ties. Effective cooperation exists between the two nations within international bodies.

After Armenia's independence in 1991, Armenian-Indian relations were reestablished.

Diplomatic relations were established between the Republic of Armenia and India in 1992.In 1999, the Indian Embassy in Yerevan began operations. India-Iran relations span millennia marked by meaningful interactions. Since the diplomatic relationship has been established in 1950 with the friendship treaty, the visits on the ministerial level have increased.

In September last year, Iranian Foreign Minister H Amirabdollahian spoke to Jaishankar.The two countries have in place several bilateral consultative mechanisms at various levels which meet regularly. These include the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) chaired at the Ministerial level, the Foreign Office Consultations chaired at the Foreign Secretary level, and the Joint Consular Committee Meeting at the level of Joint Secretary/DG.

India-Iran commercial ties were traditionally dominated by the Indian import of Iranian crude oil.

Recently in February, Irani Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said described India as "most important to Iran".

"India is "most important to Iran" and the recent cordial meeting between Tehran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proof of this, Iraj Elahi said while addressing the event on the occasion of the 44th Anniversary of the victory of the Islamic revolution of Iran. He said the Chabahar port, with which India is highly involved, is considered the "Golden Gateway.

