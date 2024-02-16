Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PML-N, PPP set to discuss power-sharing deal for coalition govt: Report

The next meeting between the two sides is likely to take place on Friday for clarity on the power-sharing formula, the Dawn newspaper reported

Pakistan

People walk past a banner with a picture of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside the party office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a day after the general election, in Lahore, Pakistan | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A second round of talks between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party is expected to take place on Friday on the power-sharing formula between them for the formation of a coalition government, according to a media report.
The Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led PPP has promised to back PML-N in the formation of a government as well as the election of the next prime minister, on the condition that Nawaz Sharif's party will support them in elections to key constitutional offices like that of the President.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A scheduled second round of talks between the Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) of the PPP and PML-N could not take place on Thursday, as both sides sought more time to assess proposals that came up in their first meeting.
The next meeting between the two sides is likely to take place on Friday for clarity on the power-sharing formula, the Dawn newspaper reported.
However, given the tough competition between individuals, nominating people to fill those coveted spots is proving to be a tough nut to crack for PPP Chairman Bilawal, the report said.
Sources said that former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was in contention for National Assembly Speaker. He had been instructed to retain his Senate seat, indicating that he may be fielded for the slot of Senate chairman.
Meanwhile, former opposition leader Khursheed Shah's name has also been floated for the post of Speaker, as word within party circles is that the custodians of both houses may hail from Sindh.
On the flip side, the PML-N is said to have named another former speaker, Ayaz Sadiq, as their nominee for the position, the report added.
On Thursday, PPP Chairman Bilawal was briefed by members of the PPP's CCCs about contacts with political parties at Zardari House. The meeting was attended by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and other leaders.
Meanwhile, an independent candidate from PP-89 Bhakkar, Ameer Muhammad Khan, announced his intention to join the PPP.
On Tuesday, two of Pakistan's major political parties - the PML-N and the PPP - said they will form a coalition government after the February 8 inconclusive elections.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: We have now started to find our rhythm - Fakhar Zaman

Former PM Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan after 4-year exile in UK

Pakistani general elections: Citizens cast vote amid rigging claims

Nawaz Sharif to reach Pakistan in chartered plane from Dubai on October 21

Pak temporarily suspends mobile services as voting begins for general polls

Trump wants to fire thousands of govt workers, liberals prepare for his win

Despite China's pressure, Taiwan reiterates cooperation with Palau

Nike to slash global workforce by 2% as sportswear giant seeks savings

Canada Police form team to investigate extortion cases targeting S Asians

Pak polls: Imran Khan's PTI names PM choice, seeks to form coalition govt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan government Pakistan Pakistanis Nawaz Sharif

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon