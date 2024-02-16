Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pak polls: Imran Khan's PTI names PM choice, seeks to form coalition govt

Omar Ayub Khan, the PTI nominee for prime minister, said his first priority would be to release Imran Khan and other party leaders from jail

Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ismail Dilawar and Kamran Haider

Imran Khan’s party named a prime minister candidate as it seeks to form a coalition government after Pakistan’s inconclusive election, while also pledging to hold protests against alleged vote-rigging in last week’s polls.
 
The jailed former premier’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, chose Omar Ayub Khan, the grandson of the military dictator who was Pakistan’s second president, as its nominee to lead the country, according to Gohar Ali Khan, the party’s interim chairman. It called nationwide protests for Saturday, Khan also said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The moves are an attempt to fight back by PTI after a rival party said it would form a coalition government with the backing of other groups — and, analysts say, the powerful military — even though Imran Khan loyalists, running as independents, won the most seats in the Feb. 8 polls. 

Supporters must “fight until you win,” Ali Khan said at a press conference outside the jail where Imran Khan is being held in the garrison town of Rawalpindi in northern Pakistan.

The developments add to the deepening political crisis in the South Asian country after the election, which saw a strong showing by Khan’s loyalists even after they had been barred from using the party’s name or its election symbol, a cricket bat. Pakistan’s benchmark stock index fell 1.9% on Thursday, declining for the fourth time in five days.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, led by Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, is ahead in the race to form a government. Other groups, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party, have said they will support its pick for prime minister — the former premier Shehbaz.

Khan’s party will join forces with a smaller group called Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan to become eligible for some of the seats reserved for women and religious minorities in the lower house. It has also filed lawsuits suits to force recounts for seats that its loyalists lost, alleging vote-rigging. 

Omar Ayub Khan, the PTI nominee for prime minister, said his first priority would be to release Imran Khan and other party leaders from jail. 

“PTI will contest and inshallah win the PM election in the National Assembly,” he said in a post on X, referring to the country’s lower house. “We will not allow our mandate to be stolen.”

Also Read

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

PTI suffers blow as 3 independent assembly members join opponents in Punjab

Pak poll results delayed, Imran Khan's party claims win in first results

Islamic State group poses rising threat in Africa despite progress: UN

GM's Cruise hardware chief resigns in latest exit post operation suspension

Terror groups have more freedom in Afghanistan than before: UN report

Google to initiate anti-misinformation campaign ahead of EU elections

Pakistan polls: Imran Khan calls on US to raise voice over transparency


The date for the parliamentary vote to elect the new prime minister hasn’t been announced. Whoever takes the role will face several challenges. Inflation is running at 28%, the fastest pace in Asia, and the latest International Monetary Fund bailout program is set to expire in April, suggesting the next leader will have to negotiate a new deal.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the protests will be peaceful and invited other smaller parties to join if they believed the “mandate was changed and rigging took place.” 

Protests have been small since the election results amid a heavy police presence.

Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. When Khan called for protests, hundreds of thousands of his supporters took to the streets, staging sit-ins and blocking highways.

The protests turned violent in May when Khan was arrested in the grounds of the Islamabad high court. Supporters spilled onto the streets and vandalized government and military buildings.

That led to a crackdown, with alleged participants facing trials in military court, senior leaders leaving Khan’s party and the ex-cricket star himself facing even more court cases.

The army has ruled Pakistan directly or behind the scenes for most the country’s modern history but said recently it will no longer be involved in politics. Khan has said the generals conspired with other political parties to oust him from power in April 2022 and was responsible for the crackdown against him and his group, allegations the military have repeatedly denied.

 

Topics : Imran Khan Imran Khan cabinet Pakistan government Pakistanis Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORECisco LayoffsSarfaraz KhanJeff BezosBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon