Pope Francis funeral: Date, time, location, key guests, and burial details

Pope Francis died on Monday (April 21) after a stroke, shortly after returning home from a prolonged hospital stay where he was treated for double pneumonia

Pope Francis

Pope Francis (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The funeral of Pope Francis will be held on Saturday (April 26), with dignitaries from around the world expected to gather to pay their respects to the late pontiff. The 88-year-old spiritual leader from Argentina passed away on Monday (April 21), following a stroke. His death came weeks after he returned from a lengthy hospital stay where he was treated for double pneumonia.
 

When will Pope Francis’s funeral take place?

 
The funeral is set to begin at 10:00 am local time (1:30 pm IST) on April 26. Cardinals meeting in what is known as a 'general congregation' decided on the date. This gathering marks the start of several meetings that will eventually lead to a conclave to elect the next pope within the following three weeks.     
 
 

Where will Pope Francis’s funeral service be held?

 
The service will take place in the grand Baroque square outside St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, a traditional site for papal ceremonies. The event will occur six days after Pope Francis’ passing.
 

Where will Pope Francis be laid to rest?

 
According to his wishes, Pope Francis will be laid to rest at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, a church he held dear. Unlike many popes before him who were interred at St Peter’s, he requested a modest burial site. His tomb will bear a simple Latin inscription: Franciscus.   

  In his will, the pope specified that his grave should be “in the ground; simple, without particular decoration, and with the sole inscription: Franciscus", or Latin for Francis.
 

Where is Pope Francis’s body kept right now?

 
The pope’s body is currently lying in state at the Santa Marta Domus, where it is being viewed privately by Vatican residents and members of the papal household. On Wednesday, his remains were transferred in a formal procession from the Vatican residence to St Peter’s Basilica, accompanied by cardinals and Latin hymns. The public will be able to view the body for three days.
 
Once inside St Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis’s casket will not be placed on a raised platform like it was for previous popes. Instead, it will be set down simply, facing the church pews, with the Paschal candle placed nearby.
 

World leaders to attend Pope Francis’s funeral

 
Several prominent leaders have confirmed their attendance. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be present.
 
Argentina’s President Javier Milei, representing the late pope’s home country, will also attend. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Janja are scheduled to be there, as confirmed by his administration.
 
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be among the global figures in attendance, according to a statement from his office.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

