Third man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Third man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Petro Pochynok, 34, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life

Starmer and his family had moved out of his home after he was elected in July, and they live at the prime minister's official Downing Street residence. (Photo: Reuters)

AP London
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

A third suspect has been charged with arson over a series of fires targeting property linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, police said Wednesday.

Petro Pochynok, 34, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. The Ukrainian national is scheduled to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

Two other men have already been charged with setting fire to Starmer's personal home, along with a property where he once lived and a car he had sold. They are Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 21, and Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 26.

Lavrynovych and Carpiuc have already appeared in court and were ordered detained until a hearing on June 6. 

 

No injuries were reported from the fires, which occurred on three nights in north London between May 8 and May 12.

Starmer and his family had moved out of his home after he was elected in July, and they live at the prime minister's official Downing Street residence.

A Toyota RAV4 that Starmer once owned was set ablaze on May 8 just down the street from his house. The door of an apartment building where the politician once lived was set on fire on May 11, and on May 12 the doorway of Starmer's home was charred after being set ablaze.

Counterterrorism detectives led the investigation because it involves the prime minister. The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division, which is responsible for prosecuting offenses relating to state threats, among other crimes.

Starmer called the fires an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

