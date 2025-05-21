Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / New book 'Original Sin' claims Biden, aides hid details of his poor health

New book 'Original Sin' claims Biden, aides hid details of his poor health

US President Donald Trump expressed surprise that the public had not been informed about former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis "a long time ago"

Joe Biden, Biden

Amid critics, Biden’s office denied any allegations of hiding information about his health. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 After former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with high-level prostate cancer, a book released on Tuesday claimed that the several high-profile Democrats in Biden’s camp were aware of his deteriorating health conditions, but they opted to remain silent. 
 
According to a news report by Axios, the book ‘Original Sin, President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again’, co-authored by journalists Alex Thompson and author Jake Tapper, alleged several Democrats, White House officials, lawmakers and donors deliberately ignored Biden’s health condition.
 
ABC News reported that in the book ‘Original Sin’, Tapper and Thompson alleged the former President concealed details about his late son Beau Biden’s cancer diagnosis. At the time, Beau was serving as an elected official.
 
 
Not only do the authors claim that this misled the public about Beau Biden’s mental fitness, but they also say this demonstrates “the Bidens’ capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to avoid transparency about health issues”.
 

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle

Former United States President Joe Biden

Biden's 'last known' prostate cancer screening was in 2014, says his office

Donald Trump, Trump, Joe Biden, Biden

Trump questions Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis timing, hints at cover-up

King Charles, Joe Biden

King Charles sends personal note to Joe Biden following cancer diagnosis

Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel plans to invest $14 billion in US Steel's operations

ALSO READ: Joe Biden's prostate cancer: Risks, symptoms, treatment options explained  Trump questions timing of Biden’s diagnosis
 
On Monday, US President Donald Trump expressed surprise that the public had not been informed about Biden’s diagnosis “a long time ago”.
 
“Why did it take so long? This takes a long time. It can take years to get this level of danger,” Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House. He was referring to the advanced nature of Biden’s cancer.
 
“Somebody is not telling the facts, and that’s a big problem,” Trump said.  
 
Biden’s office denied allegations of hiding info
 
Amid critics, Biden’s office denied any allegations of hiding information about his health. His office said Biden was not diagnosed with prostate cancer before last week and received his “last known” blood test for the disease more than a decade ago.  
 
“President Biden’s last known PSA was in 2014,” Biden’s office stated in a brief announcement, referencing the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test used to detect prostate cancer. “Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the statement mentioned. 
  ALSO READ: Joe Biden's prostate cancer: Risks, symptoms, treatment options explained

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump enlists top US business leaders to boost his image at home, abroad

Trump, Donald Trump

What is Golden Dome, Trump's ambitious $175 billion missile defence system?

US Senate

House GOP pushes Trump tax cuts bill but report says it will add to deficit

crude oil, oil

Oil hits 1-week high as dollar weakens on Israel-Iran strike report

Elon Musk, Musk

Musk's pullback from politics comes after his last big investment was flop

Topics : Joe Biden US President Donald Trump BS Web Reports ABC News US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks to buy todayBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon