Putin visits Kursk for first time since Russia ousted Ukrainian forces

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Russia ousted Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion into Kursk in Aug 2024, marking the largest cross-border raid of the war, before being expelled by Russian troops nine months later

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to students and teachers of the new Secondary Special Music School at the Sirius Park of Science and Art after his phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Sochi, Russia, Monday, May 19, 2025(Photo: PTI)

AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Kursk region for the first time since Russia said it expelled Ukrainian forces from the area in April.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Putin visited Kursk on the border with Ukraine the day before.

Ukrainian forces made a surprise incursion into Kursk in August 2024 in the largest cross-border raid by Kyiv's forces in the nearly 2 and a half year war, before being pushed out by Russian troops nine months later. Ukraine has not confirmed its expulsion from the area.

Putin visited Kursk Nuclear Power Plant-2, which is still under construction, and spoke at a closed meeting with selected volunteers. He also told acting Gov. Alexander Khinshtein that the Kremlin supported the idea of continuing monthly payments to displaced families that still could not return to their homes.

 

Disgruntled residents had previously shown their disapproval over a lack of compensation in rare organised protests.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said its air defences shot down 159 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight, including 53 over the Oryol region and 51 over the Bryansk region.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

