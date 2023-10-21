close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Poverty surges across Pakistan with food, energy prices spike: World Bank

The report indicates that poverty has risen due to declining wages, reduced job quality, and the impact of high inflation on the purchasing power of people living in poverty, according to Dawn

Pakistan

Photo: Pexels

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The World Bank has reported an increase in poverty in Pakistan during the previous fiscal year due to soaring food and energy prices, labour market challenges, and flood-related damages, Dawn reported.
According to the Macro Poverty Outlook, which was prepared for the recent annual meetings of the World Bank and IMF in Marrakesh, Morocco, prolonged and high inflation in food and energy prices, combined with a lack of substantial economic growth, could lead to social upheaval and negatively impact the well-being of disadvantaged households that have already seen their savings dwindle and incomes decline.
The report indicates that poverty has risen due to declining wages, reduced job quality, and the impact of high inflation on the purchasing power of people living in poverty, according to Dawn.
Inflation is expected to remain elevated at 26.5 per cent in fiscal year 2024 before moderating to 17 per cent in fiscal year 2025 due to high-base effects and a decrease in global commodity prices.
However, the report notes that increased petroleum levies and energy tariff adjustments will sustain domestic energy price pressures, further contributing to economic and social insecurity.
Despite a short-term USD 3 billion loan agreement with the IMF earlier this year, foreign exchange reserves are projected to remain at a level insufficient to cover one month of total imports during the next fiscal year, necessitating ongoing import controls and constraining economic recovery, as reported by Dawn.
Real GDP growth is anticipated to reach only 1.7 per cent in fiscal year 2024, impacted by stringent fiscal and monetary policies, persistent inflation, and low confidence due to political uncertainties surrounding upcoming elections.
As economic growth resumes, poverty is expected to decrease to 37.2 per cent in fiscal year 2024. The report also forecasts a gradual widening of the current account deficit to 1.5 per cent of GDP in fiscal year 2025.
The overall economic contraction, high inflation, and flood-related damages have disproportionately affected poorer households, leading to increased inequality, with the Gini index rising by 1.5 points to 30.7 in fiscal year 2023.

Also Read

Multidimensional poverty estimates: Is India measuring poverty accurately?

135 million escaped poverty in five years, says NITI Aayog report

40% of Pakistan's population lives below poverty line: World Bank

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Poverty in India eased in '21, but was above '18 level: World Bank data

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinians march in London as war roils world

Hamas assault can't justify collective punishment of Palestinians: UN Chief

Indian-origin academics among 30 winners of UK's 3 mn pound research prize

Will use 2nd IMF tranche to settle outstanding credit: Sri Lanka minister

We do not agree with Indian decisions: UK on Canadian diplomats' exit

Furthermore, last year's floods, which caused significant damage to public infrastructure, including schools and clinics, and prompted maladaptive economic coping strategies, such as children being withdrawn from schools, have likely exacerbated disparities in human development outcomes within and across regions, Dawn reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : poverty World Bank Pakistan Global economy

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDavid WarnerHindustan Zinc Q2 resultHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon