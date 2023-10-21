Hamas assault can't justify collective punishment of Palestinians: UN Chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the "reprehensible assault" by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people, UN news reported on Saturday.

He made the remarks at the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt, which was convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to de-escalate hostilities following the deadly Hamas attack.

"The grievances of the Palestinian people are legitimate and long, but nothing can justify the reprehensible assault by Hamas that terrorized Israeli civilians. At the same time, these abhorrent attacks can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," UN News quoted Guterres as saying.

Guterres stated that hundreds of trucks "teeming with food and other essential supplies" were on the Egyptian side while across the border, two million people were going without water, food, fuel, electricity and medicine.

"Those trucks need to move as quickly as possible in a massive, sustained and safe way from Egypt into Gaza," he said, adding that the UN is working nonstop with all parties towards a continuous delivery of aid at the scale that is needed, UN News reported.

The UN Chief further stressed that the near-term goals must be clear, repeating his call for immediate, "unrestricted and sustained humanitarian aid to Gaza, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages by Hamas, and a humanitarian ceasefire now.

Guterres stressed the need to uphold international humanitarian law, which includes protecting civilians and not attacking hospitals, schools and UN premises that are currently sheltering half a million people, UN News reported.

He also emphasized the need not to lose sight of "the only realistic foundation for a true peace and stability", namely a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

"The time has come for action...action to end this godawful nightmare. Action to build a future worthy of the dreams of the children of Palestine, Israel, the region and our world," UN News quoted him as saying.

The UN chief arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza in northern Sinai in Egypt on Friday to oversee the UN efforts to pass humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Also Read Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict Indian-origin academics among 30 winners of UK's 3 mn pound research prize Will use 2nd IMF tranche to settle outstanding credit: Sri Lanka minister We do not agree with Indian decisions: UK on Canadian diplomats' exit Bulletproof jackets shortage in Israel as 300,000 reserve troops mobilised Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4-years in self-imposed exile in UK

Earlier in the day, over 3000 tonnes of humanitarian aid started entering Gaza, as the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday for the first time since the horrific attack on Israel by Hamas, Times of Israel reported.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid, which had been positioned near the crossing for days, began heading into Gaza. The Egyptian state television also showed several trucks entering the gate, Times of Israel reported.