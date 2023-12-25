Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Preparing for resumption of Red Sea voyages post-attacks from Yemen: Maersk

Shipping firm Maersk says it is preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing thanks to the start of a US-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen

oil shipment, shipping

The company said it was working on plans for the first vessels to make the journey and for this to happen as soon as operationally possible

AP Frankfurt
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shipping firm Maersk says it is preparing to allow vessels to resume sailing through the Red Sea, thanks to the start of a US-led multinational naval operation to protect shipping from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Houthi attacks have led to a major disruption of shipping through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, one of the most important arteries for trade in oil, natural gas, grain and consumer goods between Europe and Asia.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Maersk said in a statement on Sunday that we have received confirmation that the previously announced multi-national security initiative Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) has now been set up and deployed to allow maritime commerce to pass through the Red Sea-Gulf of Aden and once again return to using the Suez Canal as a gateway between Asia and Europe.
The company said it was working on plans for the first vessels to make the journey and for this to happen as soon as operationally possible.
The Houthis are Iranian-backed rebels who seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in 2014, launching a grinding war against a Saudi-led coalition seeking to restore the government.
The Houthis have sporadically targeted ships in the region, but the attacks have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
The rebels have threatened to attack any vessel they believe is either going to or coming from Israel. That has escalated to apparently any vessel, with container ships and oil tankers flagged to countries like Norway and Liberia being attacked or drawing missile fire.
Major shipping companies include Maersk have been avoiding the Red Sea and sending their ships around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope. That added what analysts say could be a week to two weeks of voyages. The disruption also hiked fuel and insurance costs.

Also Read

Yemen's Houthi group strikes two Liberian vessels with missiles in Red Sea

Tugboat sinks in Egypt's Suez Canal after colliding with tanker: Official

Houthi rebels hijack an Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 hostage

Tankers carrying oil collides in Egypt, disrupts traffic: Officials

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

Party backed by LeT chief Hafiz Saeed fields candidates in Pak elections

Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war, create transitional govt

Iran's navy adds domestically manufactured cruise missiles to its arsenal

Beijing sees most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December since 1951

China OKs 105 online games in gesture of support after curbs trigger losses

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yemen Shipping industry United States Maersk Suez Canal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon