Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Iran's navy adds domestically manufactured cruise missiles to its arsenal

Navy chief Adm. Shahram Irani said Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and called it "fully smart. Irani said the cruise missile capable of changing targets during trravl

Missile, Ballistic missile

Representative image (Photo: ANI Twitter)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran's navy on Sunday added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, state TV reported.
The TV said both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 kilometers (850 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Navy chief Adm. Shahram Irani said the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and called it "fully smart. Irani said the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel.
He said the Nasi has a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles) and can be installed on warships.
Last month, a container ship owned by an Israeli billionaire came under attack from a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, as Israel wages war on Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
From time to time Iran announces the test firing, production and commissioning of new military equipment that cannot be independently verified. The country says it has a stock of various kinds of missiles with ranges up to 2,000 kilometers (1250 miles), capable of reaching its archenemy Israel and U.S. bases in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Iran's prez urges US to demonstrate it wants to return to 2015 nuclear deal

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Islamic New Year: From date, history to importance of Muharram 2023

Beijing sees most hours of sub-freezing temperatures in December since 1951

China OKs 105 online games in gesture of support after curbs trigger losses

Afghan schoolgirls finishing sixth grade in tears under Taliban rule

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese naval ships, 2 military aircraft around nation

Pak police free 290 Baloch activists arrested while protesting killings

Topics : Iran Cruise missiles navy defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon