Production at German VW plants resumes after disruption caused by IT issue

The company said Thursday morning that the IT infrastructure problems were resolved during the night and production was resuming

Volkswagen

Volkswagen said on Wednesday evening that the IT disruption caused production to halt at its four vehicle manufacturing plants in Germany its Wolfsburg headquarters, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrueck. It also affected some other facilities, including at subsidiary Audi, it said | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Production at Volkswagen is resuming after a problem with the German automaker's information technology network caused a severe disruption, the company said Thursday.
Volkswagen said on Wednesday evening that the IT disruption caused production to halt at its four vehicle manufacturing plants in Germany its Wolfsburg headquarters, Emden, Zwickau and Osnabrueck. It also affected some other facilities, including at subsidiary Audi, it said.
The company said Thursday morning that the IT infrastructure problems were resolved during the night and production was resuming, German news agency dpa reported. It said there were no indications of any external cause for the disruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon