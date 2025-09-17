Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Prosecutors dropped dozen cases from Trump's DC crime surge, says judge

Prosecutors dropped dozen cases from Trump's DC crime surge, says judge

The dismissals highlight the risks of Trump's emergency surge strategy: an unprecedented flood of arrests that has produced headline-grabbing numbers but faltered under judicial scrutiny

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 50 people have faced federal charges in Washington, DC, since President Donald Trump's emergency law-and-order surge began last month. Already, prosecutors have dropped at least 11 of those cases, an unusually high collapse rate that judges say is wasting court resources.

The dismissals highlight the risks of Trump's emergency surge strategy: an unprecedented flood of arrests that has produced headline-grabbing numbers but faltered under judicial scrutiny, with some of the most serious cases from assaults on federal agents to gun charges unravelling before they ever reach trial.

On Tuesday, US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh dismissed two felony assault cases at the request of US Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office. He delivered a blunt warning from the bench as he questioned whether prosecutors are making charging decisions before cases are properly investigated and vetted.

 

That's not the way it's supposed to work, and it has real-world consequences, Sharbaugh said. This is becoming a real concern for the court just given the sheer numbers.

Judges aren't the only ones pushing back. Grand juries have refused to return indictments at least eight times in six separate cases, an extraordinarily rare rebuke that underscores scepticism about the strength of the evidence in surge prosecutions.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's threat to target 'radical left' after Kirk killing sparks fears

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump revives plan to end quarterly reports: What it means for US markets

Donald Trump, Trump

US military sank three Venezuela-linked drug-smuggling boats, says Trump

trump, Melania, london visit

Microsoft, OpenAI, other US firms herald Trump's UK visit With pledges

TikTok

TikTok US operations buyers to include Oracle, Silver Lake, and Andreessen

Trump claims his emergency 30-day deployment of federal agents and National Guard members is making the streets safer for District of Columbia residents.

One of the cases Sharbaugh dismissed involved Scott Pichon, accused of spitting on two members of the South Carolina Army National Guard outside Union Station on August 22. Prosecutors dropped the felony assault count and instead charged him with misdemeanours in DC Superior Court, which handles local criminal matters.

The other case was against Paul Nguyen, accused of assaulting a federal agent who tried to break up a street fight on August 23. Prosecutors abandoned that felony entirely, and Nguyen isn't facing any new charges.

Nguyen, who appeared in court wearing a sling, said his arm was broken during his arrest and that he spent five nights in jail before being released.

It was the scariest experience of my life, he told reporters.

During separate hearings, Sharbaugh has asked prosecutors to explain why they were abandoning the felony charges against the two men. Prosecutors in both cases said the decision to drop the charges was made after reviewing the evidence. They didn't specify any particular problems with the evidence.

The White House says over 2,000 people have been arrested since the federal intervention started on August 7. At least 52 people arrested on surge-related offenses have been charged in district court, according to an Associated Press review of court records. Many more surge cases have been filed in Superior Court.

US Attorney Pirro and her office, in charging over 1,700 cases, follow the evidence wherever it leads, constantly evaluating each case as it develops to rigorously follow the law and to bring swift justice including a dismissal when it is in the interest of justice, office spokesperson Tim Lauer said in a statement.

Sharbaugh, who was appointed last October, is one of four magistrate judges presiding over initial court appearances and detention hearings for people charged with surge-related offenses in district court.

Earlier this month, Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said leaders of Pirro's office have tarnished its reputation with how they are handling the deluge of cases. He said Pirro's office is routinely bringing cases that don't belong in federal court and needlessly keeping people in jail for days while they evaluate charges.

Pirro, a former Fox News host who was appointed by Trump in May, responded by accusing Faruqui, a former federal prosecutor, of allowing his personal politics to cloud his judicial judgment. She also criticized grand juries that separately refused to indict two people who were charged last month with threatening to kill Trump.

The system here is broken on many levels, Pirro said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel strike

Israel strikes Yemeni port of Hodeida as Houthis activate air defences

TikTok

What to know about TikTok, algorithm, US-China deal to keep it running

University of California

University of California students, professors, staff sue Trump admin

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump extends TikTok ban deadline to Dec 16 following deal with China

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli forces launch Gaza City ground offensive as Palestinians flee

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon