The European Commission on Monday classified ChatGPT as a “Very Large Online Search Engine” (VLOSE) under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), and brought the artificial intelligence (AI) service under additional obligations and scrutiny.

The designation follows ChatGPT reporting more than 45 million average monthly users in the EU -- the threshold for classification under the DSA. Reddit and Roblox have also been designated as “Very Large Online Platforms” (VLOPs).

Why is ChatGPT classified as a search engine?

The European Commission said ChatGPT can respond to users’ prompts and queries and can also search the web. On this basis, it is classified as a hybrid service that qualifies as an online search engine under the DSA.

“ChatGPT is an AI system that can engage with and respond to users' prompts and queries, including by searching the web. Hence, ChatGPT is a hybrid service that qualifies as an online search engine under the DSA,” the commission said.

What does the VLOSE designation mean?

The designation places ChatGPT under additional DSA obligations that apply to very large online platforms and search engines.

The European Commission said designated services will have to assess and mitigate systemic risks linked to the dissemination of illegal content, effects on minors, users’ physical and mental well-being, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security.

It will also have investigative powers to examine the functionalities behind ChatGPT and related systems, where applicable. It will supervise DSA compliance for ChatGPT in cooperation with Coimisiún na Meán, Ireland’s Digital Services Coordinator.

What changes for ChatGPT users?

The European Commission has given ChatGPT four months following the designation to comply with the additional DSA obligations, with the deadline set for January 2027.

ChatGPT was already subject to the general obligations applicable to online platforms and search engines under the DSA. The VLOSE designation added the specific obligations applicable to services classified under the stricter category.

“These new designations mean that ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox will now be held to a higher standard of scrutiny and accountability in the European Union, in line with their large impact on our citizens and society,” Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said.

“We continue to watch the digital landscape closely and will not hesitate to designate any platform that meets the threshold for enhanced supervision under the Digital Services Act,” she added.

The European Commission also said it has now designated 28 very large online platforms and search engines under the DSA.