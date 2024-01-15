Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Qatar's $450 billion sovereign wealth fund won't abandon Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf has struggled since the pandemic led to a shift to flexible working, bringing in fewer workers to populate the desks of the large office blocks that dominate its skyline

Qatar sovereign wealth fund

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Nicolas Parasie and Francine Lacqua


The head of Qatar’s $450 billion sovereign wealth fund — a prolific buyer of European property — said he’s concerned about the commercial real estate market but will continue to support London’s Canary Wharf Group project as a long-term shareholder. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The sector contains “a little bit of risk” because of the “leverage and cost of funding,” Mansoor Al Mahmoud, Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Investment Authority said in a Bloomberg Television interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday. 

Still, the fund, which last year committed to invest £400 million into the developer of London’s dockland financial district alongside Brookfield, will continue to support the project. “It is not time to exit it by all means,” Al Mahmoud said. 

Canary Wharf has struggled since the pandemic led to a shift to flexible working, bringing in fewer workers to populate the desks of the large office blocks that dominate its skyline. HSBC Holdings Plc said it would quit its skyscraper in the district for a new location in central London, following a similar move by lawfirm Clifford Chance. For decades dominated by financial services firms, the area is intent on drawing in more residential and life-sciences tenants.

Founded in 2005 to handle Qatar’s revenue from liquefied natural gas, of which it is one of the biggest exporters, the QIA is known for its penchant for trophy assets. During the 2008 financial crisis, it backed lenders such as Barclays Plc and Credit Suisse. The fund now ranks as the world’s eighth-largest wealth fund, according to data and consultancy firm Global SWF.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Israel cabinet passes amended 2024 budget, allocates $15 bn for war in Gaza

Houthi-fired missile strikes a US-owned vessel off Yemen, raising tensions

Davos 2024: Ikea prices to fall despite Red Sea disruptions, says CEO

40% of global employment could be disrupted by Artificial Intelligence: IMF

WEF Davos 2024: China keeps weighing on world in view of economists

Topics : Qatar London Real Estate Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon