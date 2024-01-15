Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

40% of global employment could be disrupted by Artificial Intelligence: IMF

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva raised concerns over the potential deepening of inequality and urged governments to take proactive measures during a Sunday blog post

AI, google, Artificial Intelligence

In her blog post, Georgieva also cited opportunities to boost output and incomes around the world with the use of AI

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A seismic shift in the global employment landscape is looming as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issues a stark warning, suggesting that nearly 40 per cent of jobs worldwide could be disrupted by the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI), CNN reported.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva raised concerns over the potential deepening of inequality and urged governments to take proactive measures during a Sunday blog post.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality, a troubling trend that policymakers must proactively address to prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions," Georgieva wrote ahead of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
As the prestigious summit commenced on Monday, the ski resort town of Davos was adorned with AI advertisements and branding, setting the stage for discussions that are expected to centre around the impact of AI on the workforce.
The effects of AI adoption are anticipated to be a double-edged sword, noted Georgieva. While it holds the potential to enhance productivity and job functions for approximately half of the workforce, the other half faces the risk of job displacement, lower wages, and reduced hiring.
"In the most extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear," warned Georgieva, citing the IMF's analysis. Advanced economies, particularly in more developed regions, are projected to bear the brunt, with up to 60 per cent of jobs potentially impacted by AI, as reported by CNN.
However, emerging markets and lower-income nations are not immune, facing a projected impact on 40 per cent and 26 per cent of jobs, respectively. Georgieva underscored the risk of exacerbating inequality in these regions due to a lack of infrastructure and skilled workforces to harness the benefits of AI.
Beyond economic consequences, Georgieva highlighted the potential for AI to fuel social unrest, particularly as younger, tech-savvy workers embrace the technology for increased productivity, potentially leaving their more senior counterparts struggling to adapt.
AI has become a central theme at Davos, with industry leaders like Sam Altman, Chief Executive of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella slated to speak at the event. The programme includes a debate on "Generative AI: Steam Engine of the Fourth Industrial Revolution?" reflecting the growing influence of AI in shaping the future of work.

Also Read

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

Artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of global jobs, says IMF

G20: EWG meeting begins in Indore to tackle global labour challenges

WEF Davos 2024: China keeps weighing on world in view of economists

PM Modi assures Prez Putin on support for Russia's presidency of Brics

Boeing to step up inspections of aircraft during production after blowout

Gaza needs more aid to arrive faster to prevent famine, disease: UN

Toyota aims to produce about 10.3 million vehicles globally in 2024

Despite the challenges, there are proponents of AI who argue that widespread adoption could lead to a significant boost in labour productivity, potentially increasing global GDP by 7% annually over a 10-year period, according to a March 2023 estimate by Goldman Sachs economists.
In her blog post, Georgieva also cited opportunities to boost output and incomes around the world with the use of AI.
"AI will transform the global economy," she wrote. "Let's make sure it benefits humanity," CNN reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence IMF Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon