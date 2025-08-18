Monday, August 18, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ready to push for peace ahead of talks with Trump, says Zelenskyy

Ready to push for peace ahead of talks with Trump, says Zelenskyy

European leaders are also flying to Washington to show solidarity with Ukraine and to press for strong security guarantees in any post-war settlement

zelenskyy

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength," Zelenskyy wrote on social media after meeting with the US special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelenskyy said on Monday he was ready to work to end the war with Russia ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington where he could face pressure to accept terms favorable to Moscow. 
"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength," Zelenskyy wrote on social media after meeting with the US special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. 
Zelenskyy is due to meet with Trump at 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT) in the Oval Office, where he last received a dressing-down from Trump during a disastrous visit in February. 
 
Trump is now pressing for a quick end to Europe's deadliest war in 80 years, and Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia's terms after the president rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. 
Russian attacks overnight on Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people, in what zelenskyy called a "cynical" effort to undermine talks. 

Also Read

Modi Putin

Putin calls PM Modi after Alaska meet with Trump, bilateral ties reviewed

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks rise as investors track Ukraine war after Trump-Putin summit

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy-Trump White House talks: What to know about Ukraine peace plan

Shubhranshu Singh

Trump-Putin Alaska meet: When spectacle meets discipline in brand politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Trump's peace deal demands leave Zelenskyy with only tough choices

European leaders are also flying to Washington to show solidarity with Ukraine and to press for strong security guarantees in any post-war settlement. 
After meeting zelenskyy, Trump will meet the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO in the White House's East Room at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), the White House said. 
â€œI know exactly what I am doing, and I don't need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them," Trump wrote on social media. 
At the weekend, Trump rejected accusations by critics that the Alaska summit had been a win for Putin. 
Trump's team stressed on Sunday that there had to be compromises on both sides of the conflict. 
However the president himself put the burden on zelenskyy to end the war, saying Ukraine should give up hopes of getting back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, or of joining the NATO military alliance. 
zelenskyy "can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on social media. 
PUTIN'S PROPOSALS 
zelenskyy has already all but rejected the outline of Putin's proposals from the Alaska meeting. Those include handing over the remaining quarter of its eastern Donetsk region, which is largely controlled by Russia. Ukrainian forces are deeply dug into the region, whose towns and hills serve as a crucial defensive zone to stymie Russian attacks. 
zelenskyy is also seeking an immediate ceasefire to conduct deeper peace talks. Trump previously backed that but reversed course after the summit with Putin and indicated support for Russia's favoured approach of negotiating a comprehensive deal while fighting rumbles on. 
Ukraine and its allies have taken heart from some developments, including Trump's apparent willingness to provide post-settlement security guarantees for Ukraine. A German government spokesperson said on Monday that European leaders would seek more details on that in the talks in Washington. 
The war, which began with a full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022, has killed or wounded more than a million people from both sides, including thousands of mostly Ukrainian civilians, according to analysts. 
On the battlefield, Russia has been slowly grinding forward, pressing its advantages in men and firepower. Putin says he is ready to continue fighting until his military objectives are achieved. 
Officials in Ukraine said a drone attack on a residential complex in the northern city of Kharkiv killed at least seven people, including a toddler and her 16-year-old brother. Strikes also hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing three people, they said. 
Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians, and the Defense Ministry's daily report did not refer to any strike on Kharkiv.
Local resident Olena Yakusheva said the strike hit an apartment block that was home to many families. "There are no offices here or anything else, we lived here peacefully in our homes," she said. 
Firefighters battled a blaze in the building and rescue workers dug in the rubble. 
Ukraine's military said on Monday that its drones had struck an oil pumping station in Russia's Tambov region, leading to the suspension of supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.
 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

'Great honour' to host European leaders: Trump ahead of Ukraine meeting

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign order on mail-in ballots, voting machines ahead of 2026 polls

pharma, drugs, medicine

Glenmark, Alembic Pharma, Sun Pharma recall drugs in US, says USFDA

Hurricane Beryl, Beryl, Cyclone

Stronger Hurricane Erin forecast to create dangerous surf along US coast

Nasa,Isro,Nisar satellite, radar satellite, Nisar mission,India US joint space mission

Hijacked satellites, orbiting weapons: Space new battlefield in this era

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine United States Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateSchool Holiday in MumbaiMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon