Putin calls PM Modi after Alaska meet with Trump, bilateral ties reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he received a phone call from his “friend” Russian President Vladimir Putin, who shared insights on his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska. The two leaders agreed to “remain in close touch”.
Amid communication deadlock between the Indian government and the Trump administration in recent weeks, this was the second conversation between Modi and Putin since Washington announced secondary tariffs on India on 7 August over its purchase of Russian crude.
Modi and Putin had spoken on 8 August, a day after Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods for New Delhi’s Russian oil imports. On that occasion, they “reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia”.
The two leaders are scheduled to meet bilaterally on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, on 31 August and 1 September. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow on 21 August for consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
In the past 24 hours, Putin has phoned several partner countries to brief them on the Alaska summit. On Sunday, he called the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. On Monday, he spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Modi.
The phrasing of Modi’s social media post underscored both the strength of India-Russia ties and his personal rapport with Putin. “Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska,” Modi posted on X. “I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” he added.
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Putin shared “his assessment of his meeting” with Trump in Alaska. It said Modi reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reaffirmed support for all diplomatic efforts. The two leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation, with the PMO noting they agreed “to remain in close touch”. Putin is expected to visit India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Since 7 August, Modi has also held phone conversations with the presidents of Brazil and Uzbekistan.
On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the Alaska summit and commended Putin and Trump for their initiative to pursue peace in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders arrived in Washington on Monday to be briefed by Trump on the Alaska talks and discuss terms of a potential peace deal with Russia.
Washington has kept pressure on New Delhi. In a sharply worded Financial Times column, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised India’s rising Russian oil imports as “opportunistic and deeply corrosive” to efforts to isolate Moscow. “American consumers buy Indian goods,” he wrote. “India uses those dollars to buy discounted Russian crude.”
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs termed the additional tariffs on India “unreasonable” and “extremely unfortunate”.