close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Recession already here, as earnings shrink and Wall St fears worse to come

The latest round of corporate earnings is leaving Wall Street with a confounding sense of relief and lingering anxiety

AP New York
US flag, US, united states

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The latest round of corporate earnings is leaving Wall Street with a confounding sense of relief and lingering anxiety.

Companies are in the midst of an earnings recession", meaning profits have contracted for two straight quarters, starting with a 4.6 per cent drop at the end of 2022.

Profits for S and P 500 companies shrank just over 2 per cent last quarter, compared with forecasts of a 6.7 per cent drop. That brought some relief to Wall Street that the quarter wasn't as bad as it could have been. But, analysts also expect more pain ahead.

Analysts polled by FactSet now expect a 6.4 per cent contraction for profits in the current quarter. That shows just how worried analysts are about the impact from inflation on businesses and consumers.

Fears about a recession continue to weigh on the broader economy and are a big factor in corporate and independent forecasts for company profits.

With a recession still looming, it's unlikely that earnings have hit rock bottom, said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist for State Street's SPDR Business. But investors sure are celebrating the first quarter earnings season as if they have. This should leave investors feeling cautious, not confident.

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Low diesel demand in China, US, Europe triggers global recession fears

Over 10,000 children living on streets with families in India: WCD

States to establish 100 food streets across 100 districts: Centre

Wrestlers protesting on streets tarnishing India's image: IOA Prez PT Usha

Euro stabalises near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

NATO presses Turkey to drop objections to Sweden's membership as meet nears

Nepal PM Pushpa urges India to resolve lingering border issues bilaterally

What is HMPV? The infectious respiratory disease spiking this year in US

Job search engine ZipRecruiter lays off 20% of global workforce

The very thing that benefitted profit margins as inflation started heating up is now a big weight on earnings. Many companies raised prices on goods and services following the pandemic and consumers were more than willing to pay, which led to record profit margins some companies.

High prices, though, have been slow to moderate and consumers have grown more weary and cautious about spending.

The biggest losers in the first quarter included a wide range of companies that make raw materials, such as metals and chemicals. Profits fell 25 per cent for the S and P 500's material sector as the economic slowdown cut into revenue for companies including chemical maker Dow and packaging company Sealed Air.

Utilities and health care companies also has broad contractions, along with communications and technology companies.

Many companies are still dealing with high costs and a tight labour market as the global economy keeps slowing. Margins and overall earnings will likely fall throughout 2023 as companies deal with a recession, according to a report by Wells Fargo Investment Institute global equity strategist Chris Haverland.

Concerns about a recession have hung over corporate earnings and forecasts for several quarters. The number of companies citing the term recession declined for a third straight quarter, according to research by FactSet, but the figure is still well above the five-year average.

Target was among the bigger retailers issuing a cautious sales and profit outlook after reporting another slip in quarterly profits. The nation's largest home improvement retailer reported disappointing revenue during its most recent quarter and cut its profit and sales outlook for the year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US recession Wall Streets US economy

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Real change in value only about 6%, it's par for the course: Meesho CFO

Meesho app
3 min read

Recession already here, as earnings shrink and Wall St fears worse to come

US flag, US, united states
3 min read

Services exports in April rises by 7.5% on year to $25.84 billion

Image
1 min read

IIT-Kharagpur partners HCLTech for collaboration in petroleum engineering

Class of '24: Summer internships show way to a heady placement season
2 min read

EV2W prices shocks prospective owners after govt revises FAME II subsidy

Electric vehicles
4 min read

Most Popular

US House passes debt-limit deal easing default concerns; Bill now in Senate

Kevin McCarthy Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg
4 min read

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
9 min read

US job openings rise to 10.1 mn, labour market strong despite rate hikes

GenZ, office, employees
2 min read

Elon Musk again becomes World's richest person as Arnault's LVMH sinks

Elon Musk
2 min read

Global unemployment to fall 5.3%; low-income nations lag in recovery: ILO

jobs, jobless, unemployment, economy, hiring, workers, staff, employees
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon