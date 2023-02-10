JUST IN
NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye
Popularity of PM Modi remains intact despite Adani saga, shows poll
Over 30,000 substandard toys seized so far this financial year: Govt
Women can take any responsibility; gender disparity being shattered: Prez
Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'
'Misconceived, no merit': SC dismisses Hindu Sena plea to ban BBC
Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking complete ban on BBC operations in India
Isro launches 3 satellites; including one developed by 750 girl students
AI Express Mumbai-Dubai flight gets delayed by 13 hrs due to technical snag
Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NDRF pulls out 8-year-old girl from rubble in earthquake-hit Turkiye
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 10,000 children living on streets with families in India: WCD

Over 10,000 children are living on streets with their families in the country, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday

Topics
Ministry of Women and Child Development | children

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Poor, children, child, kids, education, poverty, welfare schemes, child labour, protection, trafficking

Over 10,000 children are living on streets with their families in the country, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani provided data from the Bal Swaraj portal, which enumerates children living in street situations in the country.

According to the data, there are 19,546 children in street situations in the country, out of which 10,401 children are living with their families on the streets, while 8,263 children stay on the streets in the day and are back home in the night with their families who reside in nearby slums.

There are 882 children without support who are living on the streets all alone, the data stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ministry of Women and Child Development

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.