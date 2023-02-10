Over 10,000 children living on streets with families in India: WCD

-
-
Over 10,000 children are living on streets with their families in the country, the Women and Child Development Ministry said on Friday.
Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani provided data from the Bal Swaraj portal, which enumerates children living in street situations in the country.
According to the data, there are 19,546 children in street situations in the country, out of which 10,401 children are living with their families on the streets, while 8,263 children stay on the streets in the day and are back home in the night with their families who reside in nearby slums.
There are 882 children without support who are living on the streets all alone, the data stated.
First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 23:06 IST
