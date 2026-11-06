Rubio weighs leaving Trump administration after GOP's midterm loss

By Saleha Mohsin, Natalia Drozdiak, Eric Martin and Annmarie Hordern

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is weighing whether to leave the Trump administration, people familiar with the matter said, as he considers his next moves following Republicans’ midterm elections wipeout this week.

Rubio and his advisers are going over options for his future, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. He hasn’t made a decision about whether to quit his posts as top US diplomat and national security adviser, and there is no timetable on a possible departure.

Rubio has spoken to officials at the White House about stepping down, and has been asked to stay, some of the people said.

Rubio dismissed the report, telling the New York Times in an interview Thursday that he didn’t know where the information was coming from.

Working for Trump through the end of his term has “always been my plan,” Rubio told the newspaper.

The White House also denied he was thinking about resigning.

“This fake news is nothing more than a fabricated hoax being peddled by anonymous sources with no factual information,” White House spokesperson Beni Rae Harmony said. “Secretary Rubio is a fearless fighter for President Trump and the MAGA movement.”

It’s not unusual for cabinet members and high-level staff to leave an administration when it enters its lame-duck phase, especially after suffering a major midterm defeat as Republicans did this week. A departure before January would allow President Donald Trump to nominate a replacement for Rubio before Democrats take control of the Senate.

Newly empowered Democrats in Congress plan to investigate a number of White House initiatives, including those in which Rubio was involved, such as attacks on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea . Any Trump nominee would be expected to get even greater scrutiny.

A former Florida senator, Rubio transformed from a Trump rival in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries to one of his most trusted aides. Rubio and Vice President JD Vance have been frequently mentioned as potential candidates to inherit leadership of the party and seek the Republican nomination in 2028.

One question is whether stepping down now would give Rubio enough distance from the deeply unpopular Iran war. Voter anger over the conflict was one reason for Republicans’ loss in the midterms. Rubio has repeatedly defended the decision to launch the attacks even though he also sought to keep his distance from the conflict.

Instead, he’s focused on implementing Trump’s Venezuela policy, which included the raid that captured President Nicolas Maduro and working with his replacement, Delcy Rodriguez, to unlock the country’s massive oil reserves. He’s also overseen ramped-up economic pressure on Cuba as part of a push to oust the Communist Party that’s held power for almost seven decades.

Rubio could return to the private sector and prepare for a presidential run after the 2028 cycle, according to some of the people. During his 2016 presidential run, Rubio joked about one day becoming commissioner of the National Football League. Current commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract doesn’t end until 2031.

Several people close to Rubio have said he may decide to sit out a messy intraparty fight to succeed Trump, especially if Vance runs. Unlike others in Trump’s cabinet, Rubio has drawn a government salary for decades and isn’t rich. Rubio has repeatedly suggested Vance would be the best nominee and has deflected questions about his own future.