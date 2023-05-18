close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia aerially attacked Kiev for 9th time this month today: Mayor

At least eight people were reportedly killed, including a five-year-old boy, and 17 others injured near Kherson due to shelling on Wednesday

IANS Kiev
Ukraine, russia war

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Thursday claimed that Russia has aerially attacked the Ukrainian capital for the ninth time this month.

In a Telegram post, Klitschko said that falling debris started a in a garage in the Darnitsya area of Kiev, but added no one had been injured, reports the BBC.

The capital's military administration said preliminary information indicated that all incoming missiles had been destroyed.

Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration, said a heavy missile attack was launched from Russian strategic bombers over the Caspian sea.

Popko said the attack probably included cruise missiles, adding that Russia had deployed reconnaissance drones over Kiev after unleashing its wave of air strikes, the BBC reported.

He said a second fire had broken out in a non-residential building in the city's Desnyansky area, but did not give details on injuries or damages.

Also Read

World Boxing Championship: India recreates history, bags four gold medals

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

Russia attacks Kyiv, eastern Ukraine with drones; air raid sirens heard

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI

Myanmar military imported $1 billion in weapons since 2021 coup: UN expert

Euro's use in international payments at 3-year low, Yuan's at 5 month high

Russian conduct unchanged with Western warships in east Med: US commander

On Thursday, blasts were also heard in central Ukrainian regions of Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky and Zhytomyr.

Ukraine said it had shot down six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles as part of an "exceptionally dense" attack on Tuesday.

At least eight people were reportedly killed, including a five-year-old boy, and 17 others injured near Kherson due to shelling on Wednesday.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine civil war border shelling

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Latest News

View More

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

HIV
2 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep435: Electronics export, Twitter CEO, realty stocks, US debt ceiling

TMS
2 min read

Snow clearance underway in Lahaul-Spiti, IMD issues yellow warning

Representative Image
1 min read

Vehicular movement to Imphal restored, trucks carry essential supplies

Manipur Protests
3 min read

Wrestlers march to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara amid protest against WFI chief

Wrestlers
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, House of Windsor,Markle,Prince Harry,Carriage,Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,Meghan Markle,Movie, TV Production & Distribution,actress,Archbishop,Prince,David Conner,George's Hall,Kensington Palace,Queen,Cas
2 min read

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

Pak Police surround Imran Khan's home in search of '30-40 terrorists'

Imran Khan
2 min read

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

debt ceiling
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon