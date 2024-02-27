Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Russia announces six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1

This time, the ban will not extend to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia - South Ossetia and Abkhazia

crude

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia on Tuesday announced a six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to compensate for rising demand from consumers and farmers and to allow for planned maintenance of refineries.

The ban, first reported by RBC, was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Russia previously imposed a similar ban between September and November last year in order to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Only four ex-Soviet states - Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - were exempt.
 
This time, the ban will not extend to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia - South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Also Read

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

'Working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for gasoline blending'

India's vegetable oil imports up 16% at 16.71 mn tonnes in 2022-23 oil year

China's gasoline exports tumble; IMF upgrades GDP growth forecasts

Biden and Trump will face tests in Michigan that could inform a rematch

Imran's party to call parallel Punjab Assembly session to elect CM, speaker

Israel will halt Gaza war during Ramadan if hostage deal is fixed: Biden

Apple and Tesla veterans plan to help Japan design advanced AI chips

This American fast-food chain wants to use surge pricing for its burgers

Topics : Russia gasoline prices gasoline oil market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon