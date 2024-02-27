Sensex (    %)
                        
Israel will halt Gaza war during Ramadan if hostage deal is fixed: Biden

During the temporary pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages

Joe Biden

Joe Biden (Photo: PTI)

AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Joe Biden said Israel would be willing to halt its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants.
Negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar are working on a framework deal under which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week halt in fighting.
During the temporary pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages.
If a deal is reached in the coming days, this timeline would also include Ramadan, which starts around March 10.
Biden's comments in an interview taped Monday for NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers were the most detailed yet about a possible halt in fighting during the holy month a time of heightened religious observance and dawn-to-dusk fasting.
Ramadan's coming up and there has been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out, Biden said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

